Cincinnati Bengals fan Dan Hurley references old joke after UConn falls to Xavier

The No. 19-ranked UConn Huskies fell to the Xavier Musketeers 76-72 Saturday night at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Last season, coach Dan Hurley, a diehard fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, concluded his press conference following the Huskies' 80-75 win over Xavier with a "Who Dey" chant.

Per Sporting News, "Who Dey" was the chant of the Bengals fans beginning in the 1980 season when they scored a touchdown during home games at Paul Brown Stadium. The chant, which is shouted in between choruses and at the closing of the Bengals fight song "The Bengals Growl," goes like this:

"Who Dey? Who Dey? Who Dey think they gonna beat dem Bengals? Who Dey? Who Dey? Who Dey think they gonna beat dem Bengals? Nobody!"

Fast forward to Saturday when the Huskies lost to the Musketeers. When Hurley was about to say goodbye to the press people who covered the game, he blurted out the following lines:

"I won't say 'Who Dey' this year."

Xavier fans hurl anti-Dan Hurley chants before tip-off against UConn

Fans will do everything to annoy the rival team when it visits their home court. This goes the same with Xavier fans just before tipoff of the Musketeers' Big East clash against the No. 19-ranked and defending back-to-back national champion UConn Huskies.

The home team's fans ignited the fire early, in an attempt to trigger two-time champion coach Dan Hurley, who was on the negative side of the news for his recent outburst at an official during the Huskies game against Butler.

"F*** Dan Hurley," yelled the fans, who continued the chants past the jump ball at the Cintas Center.

Hurley's latest antics didn't escape the probing eyes of ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas. He slammed the coach's so-called authentic and competitive personality and said it was just a way to justify his bad behavior.

The chants worked as the Musketeers stunned the Huskies by four points, handing the reigning champions their sixth loss in 20 games this season and dropping them to fourth place in the Big East rankings at 6-3.

UConn will return home on Wednesday to take on cellar-dwelling DePaul (10-11, 1-9) at the XL Center in Hartford.

