"TAKE US HOME ANT": Paige Bueckers makes special request to Anthony Edwards after Timberwolves' NBA playoffs win

UConn Huskies point guard, Paige Bueckers made a special request to Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards after the Timberwolves won the NBA playoffs with a 112-116 win in Game 4.

Following Edwards' impressive 40-point performance that helped the Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 122-116 on Sunday night, Bueckers tweeted a message for “Ant”:

"TAKE US HOME ANT"

Edwards' sixth 3-pointer of the game gave Minnesota a 105-101 lead with 5:30 remaining, and he then stunned the Phoenix crowd with a highlight-reel dunk over Kevin Durant, putting Minnesota up 115-111 with 2:13 remaining.

The Timberwolves' first-round playoff sweep marked their first-ever appearance in team history and their first appearance in the Western Conference second round since 2004.

Meanwhile, Bueckers recently appeared on the popular "Overtime" podcast to talk about the UConn basketball program and her desire to give back.

"I mean somebody that just poured their everything into the program,” She said. “I would do anything for the program and anything they ask or need of me I wanna do that and also my legacy off the court like giving back to the community.”

She said her goal is clear: to be known as a winner and a national champion.

“I'm super proud to wear the UConn jersey and I want my play and my efforts and everything that I do to show that. I wanna be known as a winner and just a great teammate and God willing a national champion."

Kevin Durant's classy nod to Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks against the Phoenix Suns.

After the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the postseason, Suns forward Kevin Durant praised Anthony Edwards in a heartfelt endorsement. In Durant's eyes, Edwards had become his favorite player to watch.

"So impressed by Ant. My favorite player to watch,” Durant said. “Just grown so much since he came into the league. At 22, his love for the game just shines bright and that's one of the reasons why I like him the most.”

“He loves basketball. He is grateful to be in this position and he's taking advantage of every opportunity he's gotten. I love everything about Ant."

During the game, there was a moment of concern when Minnesota's head coach, Chris Finch, left the game after a sideline collision with point guard Mike Conley. But the Timberwolves remained composed and closed out the victory.