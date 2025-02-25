"Taxes, that’s insane to me": UConn's Paige Bueckers speaks on NIL earnings, name drops dream car in latest interview

UConn guard Paige Bueckers has spoken about how she's managing her NIL earnings and named her dream car in her latest interview with GQ Sports.

Ad

The 6-foot guard out of Hopkins, Minnesota, has an estimated NIL value of $1.5 million (per On3), which ranks second behind LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson among women's college basketball players.

Paige Bueckers has NIL deals with brands like UConn NIL Store, Bleeding Blue For Good, Leaf Trading Cards, GoArmy, Nike, Chegg, The Players Trunk, Panini America, Madison Reed, Nerf, Bose, Crocs, Gatorade and StockX.

The UConn star, who is expected to become the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, made history when she signed up for an NIL deal with Unrivaled, becoming the first college player to own equity in a professional sports league.

Ad

Trending

According to Bueckers, she hired a financial adviser to help her manage the cash flow from her earnings.

“It’s definitely crazy,” Bueckers said in the interview. “You become an adult before you’re actually an adult. I have a financial adviser, thank goodness, because taxes, that’s insane to me—I can’t believe I’m actually a part of that world now.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fifth-year senior enjoys a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was part of her brand deal but isn't satisfied with that ride alone. She wants something more expensive, stylish and classy—a Lamborghini Urus.

“I do have a dream car, a Lamborghini Urus, but if I can get a car for free, why wouldn’t I do it?” Bueckers said.

Paige Bueckers' efficiency gives her Big East Player of the Week nod

As she has thrived on being financially smart in her current NIL earnings, Paige Bueckers' on-court investments have given her more accolades in the Big East Conference weeks before UConn closes its regular season.

Ad

On Monday, the conference named the redshirt senior as its Player of the Week for the fifth time this season after guiding the Huskies to victories over Seton Hall and Butler.

Bueckers, who leads the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.71, showcased her efficiency and court wizardry in those games. She averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.5 steals per contest and shot 62.1% from the field.

The 6-foot guard came up with 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in UConn's 91-49 win over Seton Hall. She followed that up with 23 points, two rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in the Huskies' 39-point drubbing of Butler.

Paige Bueckers and UConn (26-3, 16-0) look to seal their fifth straight Big East regular-season title when they face Creighton (23-4, 15-1) on Thursday at XL Center. The Huskies beat the Bluejays 72-61 in their first meeting on Jan. 25 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here