TCU's Olivia Miles drops 2-word reaction following Team USA's dominant win over Colombia at FIBA AmeriCup

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Olivia Miles has had a busy offseason. She opted against declaring for the WNBA draft, entered the transfer portal and joined the TCU Horned Frogs. Miles was among the prospects picked for Team USA's FIBA AmeriCup assault in Chile.

Ad

After a commanding 108-47 win over hosts Chile in their opening group game, Team USA beat Colombia 80-43 in their second outing. Miles shone in the game, tallying 11 points on 57% shooting from the floor, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Olivia Miles reposted a picture on her Instagram stories of herself celebrating with her teammates during the game. She captioned the post:

"THE GIRLS!"

Miles' IG stories

Olivia Miles outshines former Notre Dame teammate

During Team USA's comprehensive victory over Colombia, Olivia Miles outshone her former Notre Dame Fighting Irish teammate Hannah Hidalgo. Miles has reportedly had a frosty relationship with Hidalgo since her entry into the transfer portal from Notre Dame.

Ad

Trending

The talented Hidalgo tallied 14 points in Team USA's opening group game against Chile but had a tougher outing against Colombia. She only managed two points, one rebound and four assists while going 1-of-10 from the floor in 16 minutes of action.

Hidalgo and Miles were both picked in Team USA's 12-person roster for the FIBA AmeriCup, despite what has proved to be a headline-grabbing summer. Speculation has been rife about their relationship after being teammates in South Bend for two seasons. Miles spoke about their relationship during an Instagram live session.

Ad

"Yeah, we're fine," Olivia Miles said. "We are perfectly fine, y'all. There is no beef, there is literally no beef. Y'all are creating it out of thin air."

Hidalgo followed up on Miles' comments during an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina.

"It was good for her that she (Miles) addressed it. However, she wanted to address it, it was good for her to address whatever the fan had said," Hidalgo said. "You know, it was her decision. If that's what she thought the best decision for her was, then that's what is best for her."

Ad

However, a heated exchange in May during a preseason clash between the Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings had many thinking otherwise.

Expand Tweet

Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo will attempt to help Team USA win the AmeriCup for the first time since 2021, as they were dethroned by Brazil in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here