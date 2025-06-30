TCU's Olivia Miles drops 2-word reaction following Team USA's dominant win over Colombia at FIBA AmeriCup

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Olivia Miles has had a busy offseason. She opted against declaring for the WNBA draft, entered the transfer portal and joined the TCU Horned Frogs. Miles was among the prospects picked for Team USA's FIBA AmeriCup assault in Chile.
After a commanding 108-47 win over hosts Chile in their opening group game, Team USA beat Colombia 80-43 in their second outing. Miles shone in the game, tallying 11 points on 57% shooting from the floor, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Olivia Miles reposted a picture on her Instagram stories of herself celebrating with her teammates during the game. She captioned the post:
"THE GIRLS!"
Olivia Miles outshines former Notre Dame teammate
During Team USA's comprehensive victory over Colombia, Olivia Miles outshone her former Notre Dame Fighting Irish teammate Hannah Hidalgo. Miles has reportedly had a frosty relationship with Hidalgo since her entry into the transfer portal from Notre Dame.
The talented Hidalgo tallied 14 points in Team USA's opening group game against Chile but had a tougher outing against Colombia. She only managed two points, one rebound and four assists while going 1-of-10 from the floor in 16 minutes of action.
Hidalgo and Miles were both picked in Team USA's 12-person roster for the FIBA AmeriCup, despite what has proved to be a headline-grabbing summer. Speculation has been rife about their relationship after being teammates in South Bend for two seasons. Miles spoke about their relationship during an Instagram live session.
"Yeah, we're fine," Olivia Miles said. "We are perfectly fine, y'all. There is no beef, there is literally no beef. Y'all are creating it out of thin air."
Hidalgo followed up on Miles' comments during an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina.
"It was good for her that she (Miles) addressed it. However, she wanted to address it, it was good for her to address whatever the fan had said," Hidalgo said. "You know, it was her decision. If that's what she thought the best decision for her was, then that's what is best for her."
However, a heated exchange in May during a preseason clash between the Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings had many thinking otherwise.
Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo will attempt to help Team USA win the AmeriCup for the first time since 2021, as they were dethroned by Brazil in 2023.
