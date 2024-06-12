TCU Women's Basketball Recruiting: 3 high school prospects Mark Campbell could target ft. Taliyah Henderson 

Mark Campbell's TCU roster was disrupted by several injuries in the middle of the 2023-24 season. They went 14-0 but then lost four consecutive games as players began sitting out of contests. The program even had to forfeit two of its games and host an open tryout with the student body just to keep the year alive. As a result, three high school stars entered the lineup alongside a dual-sport athlete.

However, the 2024-25 season offers a new beginning. Campbell's unit has enough shooting talent and experience to mark a better journey than their 21-12 record from the previous season. With that, as the program welcomes star Hailey Van Lith and sees senior Agnes Emma-Nnopu utilizing her COVID eligibility to return, here's a closer look at three high school prospects the program could acquire.

Top 3 high school prospects Mark Campbell could target

#1. Taliyah Henderson

Taliyah Henderson can fit right into Mark Campbell's system. The 6-foot wing has enough experience of playing around the arc and can handle the ball efficiently. The lefty allows the game to come to her which enables her to score in multiple ways.

On the other end of the court, she is a determined defender who can utilize her natural athleticism to wear off players. Moreover, Henderson has shown signs of improvement already.

She has improved her 3-ball touch, making her a floor stretcher. Moreover, she developed a soft touch around the basket with her off-hand which compliments her explosiveness and speed. Taliyah Henderson is a five-star prospect and already harbors offers from Georgia, Maryland, Utah, Arizona, Michigan, and North Carolina alongside TCU.

#2. Ashlyn Koupal

The winning long-jump athlete is playing some of her best basketball lately and possesses the necessary fundamental skills to show quick improvements at the collegiate level. Like Henderson, the wing can spot up from the arc, operate with the ball and use her height to her advantage.

Nevertheless, Koupal has an edge when dishing dimes or posting up. Furthermore, she can operate off-ball by making timely reads and cuts. However, she might soon need to put on some muscle due to the physicality on the bigger stage.

While Koupal already has an offer from Mark Campbell's program, the four-star recruit has recently seen increased interest from multiple programs including North Carolina, Kansas, Creighton and Colorado.

#3. Manuella Fernandes

Manuella Fernandes can add size to the guard-heavy Mark Campbell's roster that harbors just two centers if the logistics can be handled. Both of them are new additions, while one of them is just 6-foot-2. Manuella Fernandes' broad 6-foot-5 frame and elite footwork can become a staple when Natalie Mazurek and Sedona Prince soon run out of college eligibility.

She can battle for the basket near the paint, moves well for her size and does not shy away from physicality on defense. Another addition for increasing roster size would have been Lara Somfai. However, Somfai prefers operating near the perimeter.

On the other hand, Fernandes thrives to understand her role near the basket and to become more consistent, making her a better fit. She is currently ranked No. 64 by ESPN for the 2025 talent pool.

