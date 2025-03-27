"Team hopper" "Bro played 8 games": College hoops fans troll Creighton's Pop Isaacs over transfer portal decision

Creighton Bluejays guard Pop Isaacs intends to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the team. Isaacs, who transferred to Creighton from Texas Tech in the offseason, is entering the portal for the second consecutive year, per Joe Tipton of On3.

The 6-foot-2 junior played eight games for the Bluejays before undergoing hip surgery in December, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. He averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game before the injury.

Isaacs' decision to transfer again brought out critical reactions from college basketball fans.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions:

"Bro played 8 games," one fan wrote.

"legendary creighton career," another mockingly said.

"team hopper," another added, with a broken heart emoji.

"Bailing out in the team that excelled without you.. not shocked," a fan commented.

"Dude simply can’t commit," another chimed in,

"Bro shoulda never left texas tech," one more stated.

Fans commented on Instagram (@transferportal/IG)

Although he is a junior, Pop Isaacs still has two years of eligibility remaining at his next school. He could redshirt due to his injury in the early season.

As a freshman with the Red Raiders, the Las Vegas native was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. In his second season in Lubbock, he earned Third Team All-Big 12 honors.

Isaacs scored 823 points for Texas Tech. He joined Creighton with high expectations, but his season was cut short due to injury.

He will return to the court early next season but will have to continue his career with a different team. Tennessee, UNC, Auburn, Duke and Purdue could be among the potential landing destinations for Issacs.

Pop Isaacs cleared of legal trouble as lawsuit gets dismissed

In January 2024, former Texas Tech star Pop Isaacs was sued in Lubbock County (Texas) District Court by the parents of a minor girl over an alleged assault in the Bahamas.

He was accompanying the squad on their trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, which took place a few weeks earlier in November. According to the lawsuit, Isaacs and a teammate bought beer by a booster before allegedly assaulting the plaintiff's daughter in a hotel room.

The parents of the minor were seeking $1 million in damages, per On3. However, Jeff Goodman of Field of 68 reported in April that the suit has been dismissed.

