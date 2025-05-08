Tennessee commit Nate Ament reacts as Sacramento State GM Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson feature in Reebok's docuseries

Five-star recruit Nate Ament committed to the Tennessee Volunteers in April. He was one of the top recruits in the nation and chose a program that reached the Elite Eight of the March Madness Tournament last season.

Entering his senior high school season this past fall, Ament signed a multi-year deal with Reebok. This made him the first men's basketball player to sign an NIL deal in the brand's history.

Since Ament is associated with Reebok, it is not uncommon for him to post about the brand. On Wednesday, he reposted a Reebok video to his Instagram story that featured Sacramento State GM and President of Reebok Basketball Shaquille O'Neal joining former NBA star Allen Iverson.

Image via Nate Ament's Instagram story.

The video promotes the upcoming Netflix docuseries "Power Moves." The series will have six episodes, following Shaq navigating his role as the President of Reebok Basketball and his attempt to lead a comeback for the shoe brand. He is joined by Vice President Iverson. The series will premiere on June 4.

Nate Ament explains why he signed with the Tennessee Volunteers

Nate Ament was a highly sought-after recruit. According to ESPN, he was the No. 4-ranked recruit in his class. He officially committed to the team on April 20. That day, he spoke with ESPN reporter Jonathan Givony about his decision.

"Coach (Rick) Barnes sees me as a one-and-done type player," Ament said. "He has done it before with Kevin Durant. He sees me as that kind of guy. I built a great relationship with the coaching staff. I trust them a lot, and they have big goals for me. I think they'll do a great job of developing me as a player and a young man. I trust the coaches to help me get to the next level."

Ament joins a strong Tennessee squad looking to improve on its Elite Eight finish this season. Ament will look to have a strong season because he is currently projected to be a top pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

