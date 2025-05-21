Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler takes legal action against NCAA, seeks fifth year of eligibility

Zakai Zeigler is doing everything he can to play in the 2025-26 NCAA season. The longtime Tennessee guard took legal action against the NCAA, filing a lawsuit to gain a fifth year of eligibility.

Ad

According to a press release, Zeigler's lawsuit alleges that the NCAA's rule allowing only four seasons of eligibility within a five-year eligibility window is an "unlawful restraint of trade under federal and state antitrust laws."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Litson PLLC and Garza Law Firm, handling Zeigler's lawsuit against the NCAA, have requested a preliminary injunction to allow the senior guard to compete in the 2025-26 season while completing his graduate studies. The press release mentioned that they look forward to a "swift resolution" of the legal matter, allowing Zeigler to prepare for the upcoming season.

Zeigler played four seasons at Tennessee, averaging 11.3 points, 5.4 dimes, 2.6 boards and 1.8 steals through 118 games. Zeigler, who averaged 29.3 minutes per contest, shot 39.0% from the floor, including 33.1% from beyond the arc during his career with the Volunteers.

Ad

Zeigler posted impressive numbers for Tennessee in the 2024-25 season, leading the team in assists and steals. He also was the Vols' second-leading scorer, averaging 13.6 points per contest.

How Zakai Zeigler fared for Tennessee in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

The Tennessee Volunteers made the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 27-7 record. They entered the Big Dance as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest regional bracket.

Ad

Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (#5) celebrates during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Photo: Imagn

Zakai Zeigler helped Tennessee reach the Elite Eight of this year's March Madness, averaging 15.0 points and 9.3 assists in the Volunteers' wins over Wofford, UCLA and Kentucky. He posted a double-double in the Sweet 16 win over the Wildcats, recording 18 points and 10 assists in Tennessee's 78-65 win.

Tennessee's title hopes ended in the Elite Eight, though, losing 69-50 to Houston. Zeigler struggled in that contest, scoring just five points on 1-for-9 shooting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here