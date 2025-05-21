Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler takes legal action against NCAA, seeks fifth year of eligibility

Zakai Zeigler is doing everything he can to play in the 2025-26 NCAA season. The longtime Tennessee guard took legal action against the NCAA, filing a lawsuit to gain a fifth year of eligibility.
According to a press release, Zeigler's lawsuit alleges that the NCAA's rule allowing only four seasons of eligibility within a five-year eligibility window is an "unlawful restraint of trade under federal and state antitrust laws."
Litson PLLC and Garza Law Firm, handling Zeigler's lawsuit against the NCAA, have requested a preliminary injunction to allow the senior guard to compete in the 2025-26 season while completing his graduate studies. The press release mentioned that they look forward to a "swift resolution" of the legal matter, allowing Zeigler to prepare for the upcoming season.
Zeigler played four seasons at Tennessee, averaging 11.3 points, 5.4 dimes, 2.6 boards and 1.8 steals through 118 games. Zeigler, who averaged 29.3 minutes per contest, shot 39.0% from the floor, including 33.1% from beyond the arc during his career with the Volunteers.
Zeigler posted impressive numbers for Tennessee in the 2024-25 season, leading the team in assists and steals. He also was the Vols' second-leading scorer, averaging 13.6 points per contest.
How Zakai Zeigler fared for Tennessee in the 2025 NCAA Tournament
The Tennessee Volunteers made the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 27-7 record. They entered the Big Dance as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest regional bracket.
Zakai Zeigler helped Tennessee reach the Elite Eight of this year's March Madness, averaging 15.0 points and 9.3 assists in the Volunteers' wins over Wofford, UCLA and Kentucky. He posted a double-double in the Sweet 16 win over the Wildcats, recording 18 points and 10 assists in Tennessee's 78-65 win.
Tennessee's title hopes ended in the Elite Eight, though, losing 69-50 to Houston. Zeigler struggled in that contest, scoring just five points on 1-for-9 shooting.
