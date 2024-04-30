Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo commits to John Calipari's Arkansas for 2024-25 season: Report

Jonas Aidoo found a new home in Arkansas Razorbacks after the ex-Tennessee star committed to John Calipari. When Calipari left Kentucky, Wildcats stars started to follow him to Arkansas. Now, the famed coach is attracting talent from elsewhere, too.

Aidoo registered in the transfer portal after Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka departed the program. Awaka went to Arizona and Aidoo's new destination will be the Razorbacks, Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported.

Aidoo averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 36 games in the 2023-34 season. He started all the games and shot 51.5% from the field, including 20.0% from the 3-point range. He scored more than 20 points in three games last season.

In the 2022-23 season, Aidoo started nine of 35 games. He averaged 5.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

On3 ranked Jonas as the No. 2 center and No. 8 overall player in the transfer portal this year. He arrived in Fayetteville on Saturday and also visited Baylor. He was reportedly in talks with North Carolina and Ole Miss as well.

What Arkansas fans can expect from Jonas Aidoo

John Calipari has been roping in some top four-star and five-star talents since he left Kentucky. The four-time national coach of the year recruited Boogie Fland, McDonald's All-American Billy Richmond, Zvonimir Ivisic and Karter Knox. Jonas Aidoo's addition to the roster will provide strength in the backcourt.

Aidoo earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2023-24. He had one of his best games in the season against the Razorbacks as he scored 23 points and had 12 rebounds in Tennessee's 92-63 victory. As one of the best defenders in the nation, Aidoo will pair well with Ivisic. His defensive capabilities will give enough room for Ivisic to feel free with the offense.

