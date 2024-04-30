"Terrible decision" "Nate Oats natty loading": Alabama fans pumped up for Grant Nelson's return ahead of 2024 college basketball season

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson has announced his return to the program. Nelson will be a fifth-year senior for the 2024-25 season as this is his final year of NCAA eligibility.

Grant Nelson took a step back statistically last season with the Roll Tide as in 37 games he finished with 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over 25.6 minutes per game. His return to Nate Oats' program will provide veteran leadership to a team that made the Final Four.

People took to social media to express their opinions about Nelson's decision to return for a fifth season.

"Just curious....how many seasons does he get?" One user posted

However, some people are not as excited as they do not view Grant Nelson as a star player.

"China missed out on a good one" One person commented on the post

"He's trying to raise his chinese league draft stock" Another user commented

Nelson did pretty well shooting the basketball as he was able to shoot 48.8% from the floor, 27.3% from beyond the arc and 81.3% from the charity stripe. This will be a great team that can remain competitive in a tough SEC and stay in the discussion for the NCAA Championship.

What can Grant Nelson do to help improve the Alabama Crimson Tide next season?

Grant Nelson has proven to be a solid player for the team and the Alabama Crimson Tide have played well with him. Nelson will likely remain a starter for the program for his final collegiate season and this gives more time for players like forward Sam Walters to continue developing at this level.

Nelson was also the third-leading scorer for the program as he only trailed guard Mark Sears (21.5 ppg) and Aaron Estrada (13.4 ppg) so his scoring will be needed. He also led in rebounding and blocked shots so this continues to help improve the team's defensive outlook.