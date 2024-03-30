Alabama forward Grant Nelson has put himself on the NBA draft radar after his dominant performance against the Tar Heels in the Crimson Tide's Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday. After three seasons at NDSU before transferring to Alabama, Nelson still has one year of eligibility left due to the COVID pandemic and could return for one more season of college hoops.

If Nelson elects to enter the 2024 NBA draft, he has made a solid case to be selected as a late second-round pick. Even with the likelihood that Nelson won't be a top selection, he still has many valuable skills he can offer NBA teams.

Here is a look at the top five teams that could land Grant Nelson in the NBA draft.

Also Read: “They shouldn’t be asking who is Grant Nelson anymore” - Nate Oats gushes over Alabama forward for leading team to its first Elite Eight since 2004

Top five landing spots in the NBA draft for Grant Nelson

#1. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings

At 6-foot-11, Grant Nelson would be a great addition at the fourth or fifth spot for the Mavs. Their backcourt is locked up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The guard play of those two stars could open up the floor for Nelson to get to the rim, where he excels.

Nelson's slightly inconsistent shooting from deep wouldn't be as much of an issue on a team that has shooters all over the floor around him. He can knock down the occasional 3, but it isn't considered a strength in his game. How Dallas has developed tall shooters like Dirk Nowitzki, would also serve as an advantage to Nelson in an area that could use improvement.

His rim-protecting ability would also be a great addition to this team, which could use depth in that department. He is taller than P.J. Washington and Maxi Kleber, who have been playing the power forward position for the Mavs this season.

#2. Brooklyn Nets

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets would greatly benefit from the depth Grant Nelson could give them at his size. Nic Claxton is the starting center for the Nets, but they don't have much depth beyond that. Cameron Johnson is extremely talented but slightly undersized to play the power forward position, especially when the Nets can't afford to play small ball.

Size will be a priority for the Nets, and Nelson's slashing ability would give them another threat inside on a team that has no shortage of shooters. Nelson doesn't have the greatest post-up ability, which will make things tough inside at the next level. But with Claxton serving as the anchor down low, he would be free to play in a way that more aligns with his skillset.

#3. Philadelphia 76ers

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

When Joel Embiid returns for the 76ers, he will continue to draw a lot of attention from opposing defenses. Tyrese Maxey has been outstanding while filling in as the first option for Philly while Embiid remains out. Adding depth beyond these two to help score the basketball would suit Grant Nelson's abilities.

With Nicolas Batum nearing the end of his career, the Sixers could lose a stretch forward with the ability to knock down shots from deep. If Nelson could develop his shot to be a more consistent outside threat, it would help the Sixers stretch the floor.

Nelson could also help back up Embiid as the primary rim protector, while Tobias Harris maintains his position as the top one-on-one perimeter defender.

#4. Chicago Bulls

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan and Torrey Craig have been getting minutes at the power forward spot this season, showing how undersized the Chicago Bulls are. Nikola Vucevic has put up great numbers this season at the center position, but the length and athleticism of Grant Nelson at the four would be vital for the Bulls to be successful next season.

The Chicago Bulls don't have many capable spot-up shooters either. Nelson could continue to develop his game as a slasher behind players like DeRozan or Zach LaVine while he works on his outside shot to help spread the floor.

Adama Sanogo is a player for the Bulls who had a great March Madness run last season, and with the uncertain futures for many Bulls players, Nelson could slide into Sanogo's current spot if he moves up the depth chart.

#5. Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

Although a lot smaller, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga serves as an example of how Golden State can develop a slashing forward with a slightly inconsistent long-range ability. Grant Nelson fits that mold, and with Draymond Green's future up in the air next season, the Warriors could be a great match for the Alabama big man.

Having Draymond Green play center has caused the Warriors to play more of a small-ball style and has left them in some tough situations as a result. They could use the athleticism of Nelson on both sides of the ball and a rim protector behind Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney.

Also Read: Top 10 funniest Alabama memes as Crimson Tide upsets No. 1 UNC to book second Elite 8 appearance in program history

Poll : Will Grant Nelson be selected in the NBA draft this year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion