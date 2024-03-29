“They shouldn’t be asking who is Grant Nelson anymore” - Nate Oats gushes over Alabama forward for leading team to its first Elite Eight since 2004

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats had nothing but praise for forward Grant Nelson.

Alabama upset No. 1 seed North Carolina on Thursday to advance to the Elite Eight. The Crimson Tide were led by forward Grant Nelson, who had a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

It was a great performance from Nelson, who has been flying under the radar, but Oats says that shouldn't be the case anymore.

“They shouldn’t be asking who is Grant Nelson anymore. Maybe in the middle of the game. But I don’t think they should be asking who is he anymore," Oats said after the Sweet 16 showdown.

Oats also claims that Nelson played a key role in helping the Crimson Tide reach the Elite Eight for just the second time in the history of the program.

“We’ve been in one Elite Eight in the history of Alabama basketball,” Oats said. “This dude showed up tonight in a big way against one of the best bigs in the country.”

With the Crimson Tide's 89-87 upset win over UNC, Alabama will now play Clemson in the Elite Eight.

How does Grant Nelson's initial basketball career look?

Grant Nelson is a senior forward who played his first three collegiate seasons at North Dakota State.

“I'm from a small town, Devils Lake,’’ Nelson said. “Shout-out to all those guys... Really grew up with everything I could ask for. Playing basketball at the park every day. Had a good high school team. We didn't go very far many years, but, I mean, they got me to North Dakota State where I stayed three years and entered the (transfer) portal."

Nelson drew plenty of interest from major programs after he averaged 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in his junior season at NDSU. He grew up in North Dakota and Nelson has been a key contributor for Alabama this season, and tournament.

“[I had] just all the confidence in the world,” Nelson said, via Yahoo. “These guys coming up to me, telling me great things.I didn’t start this tournament with the best two games. These guys are saying, ‘Go out there, go get a bucket, really.’ That gives me a lot of confidence and I give them a lot of credit.”

Nelson has started all 35 games for Alabama and is averaging 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.6 blocks for the Crimson Tide.

Nelson finished Thursday's game going 6-for-9 from the floor, made both of his 3-pointer attempts and was 10-for-13 from the free throw line.

Poll : Do you think Alabama will beat Clemson? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion