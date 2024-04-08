Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes took on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship final on Sunday and lost 87-75. The Gamecocks boxed Caitlin Clark in as she made 10-of-28 shots, including 5-of-13 from behind the arc.

Despite finishing with 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Clark's game was constricted as Iowa gave up its early lead in the second quarter. From 18-7, the Hawkeyes were trailing 49-46 at halftime. This drew criticism from $150 million worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) Dave Portnoy as he tweeted:

"Terrible end of the half. I feel like Caitlin gets gassed at times."

South Carolina wins after Caitlin Clark fumbles the game in the end

Clark gave a great head start to the Hawkeyes as she scored 18 points in the first quarter, the most ever in a National Championship quarter. However, South Carolina caught on from the third quarter and made it tough for the Iowa guard to score.

Kate Martin finished with 16 points and five rebounds as Sydney Affolter added 12 points and Hannah Stuelke scored 11 points. Iowa's offense was poor, as it only made 25-of-63 with 9-of-23 from the 3-point range.

For the South Carolina Gamecocks, Kamilla Cardoso led with 15 points and 17 rebounds. Te-Hina Paopao scored 14 points and Chloe Kitts had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Offensively, the Gamecocks were better going 35-of-73 and 8-of-19 from behind the arc.

This is South Carolina's third championship in history after 2017 and 2022 and Dawn Staley is now a three-time title-winning coach. Post-win, coach Staley took a moment to thank the Iowa guard and said:

"I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport. She carried a heavy load for our sport and it's not gonna stop here on a collegiate tour but when she is the No.1 pick in the WNBA draft, she's gonna lift that league (WNBA) up as well ... You are one of the GOATs of our game and we appreciate you.”

Sunday was the last time Clark wore her Iowa jersey after she declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft in February. The Hawkeyes remain with a single championship, despite back-to-back final appearances.

Caitlin Clark is already drumming up interest in the WNBA and it is believed that her large following from college will transition to the pro league and bring more attention to it.

The WNBA draft is scheduled for April 15 and Clark is the projected No. 1 pick.

