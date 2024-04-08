Caitlin Clark workout: Video details Iowa star’s rigorous exercise routine

Caitlin Clark's workout video has been making the rounds on the internet, showing the amount of hard work the Des Moines native has put in over the years to be at the top.

Sweating in a grey tank top, Clark discussed her rigorous exercise routine. The video starts with Caitlin doing some cardio, running up and down the basketball court.

In the next snap, the Iowa guard shows her hand coordination as she dribbles the ball behind her legs without looking. Her routine included 100 3-point attempts, 100 mid-range attempts and 100 free throws.

Her final tally for the above throws read: 63/100 3-pointers, 81/100 mid-range shots and 89/100 free throws. When asked about her performance Clark said:

"I think it's a good number. Three's were, however, a bit lower. I'll still take 63, but I want to be more so around 70 if I can. 81 mid-range is really, really good and anytime I can get to around 90 out of 100 free throws, I like that number."

Caitlin will be hoping to use her skills against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA women's national championship game before transitioning to the WNBA.

Travis Scott in the house for Caitlin Clark's final game

Travis Scott made headlines for his early support of the Iowa sensation as she gets ready to attend her final college basketball game.

NBA trainer Chris Brickley revealed Travis Scott's admiration for Clark well before she gained national recognition. Brickley shared a text from Scott praising Clark's talent, affirming his status as a dedicated fan from the early days.

“Caitlin Clark 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯”

Scott's support for Clark extended beyond casual admiration. The rapper engaged in discussions about her skills and potential, highlighting his genuine interest in her career long before it reached its pinnacle.

“Man, Caitlin Clark has had a great college career but NOBODY was on her b4 my brodie @trvisXX 🏁” [March 2021]

Travis Scott's involvement in Clark's journey isn't an isolated incident. Other prominent figures in the music industry, such as Lil Durk, have also shown interest in her career and achievements.

