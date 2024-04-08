"Tessa Johnson cooking": 4x NBA champ LeBron James lauds South Carolina guard amid double-digit scoring performance against Caitlin Clark's Iowa

The South Carolina Gamecocks have just won the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship Game against the Iowa Hawkeyes by a final score of 87-75 and Gamecocks guard Tessa Johnson had a great game off the bench. She was able to record 19 points in the game on 7-for-11 shooting, 3-for-6 from beyond the arc and knocking down a pair of free throws.

While she was shooting the basketball at an unbelievable level, Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James tweeted out how he loved what he was seeing.

The freshman guard had a breakout game as she averaged 17.6 minutes and recorded 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals per game. She has been an excellent shooter and part of the "Day Care Crew" that the freshman Gamecocks have been dubbed.

Tessa Johnson definitely made her name known in the national championship game. She led the team in the game and was a major factor in this game.

What does this national championship mean for the South Carolina Gamecocks?

This national championship for the South Carolina Gamecocks makes things extremely intriguing for next season. While it is important to celebrate how dominant this program was and able to win after being down 10-0 in the game, this just gives South Carolina experience and confidence.

This South Carolina team is full of underclassmen and while a few pieces are going to no longer be with the program, this core is pretty much sticking together and that makes college basketball even tougher to navigate for the otherteams. They are just the 10th program in women's college basketball history and the first since the 2016 UConn Huskies to go undefeated.

With Dawn Staley having another national championship under her belt, this boosts recruiting efforts and positions the Gamecocks as a potential dynasty in the making. It will be difficult for the rest of women's college basketball to keep up with the now-champion Gamecocks.

