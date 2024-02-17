Texas A&M vs Alabama basketball injury report, February 17: Latest on Bryce Lindsay, Julius Marble II and more

The Texas A&M Aggies are ready for a tough road matchup against the 15th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. The injury report is going to play a significant factor in how this Southeastern Conference game is going to wind up. Let's take a look at the injury report and discuss the most recent update for each player.

Texas A&M vs Alabama basketball injury report, February 17

Bryce Lindsay, Texas A&M

Freshman guard Bryce Lindsay has been limited to just eight games this season and has not played since Dec. 22 against the Houston Christian Huskies. He is officially listed on the injury report with an undisclosed injury and there has been no official timetable for a potential return.

Lindsay has struggled in his college basketball career, shooting 33.3% overall and 18.2% from three points. He is averaging 6.9 minutes per game and 1.8 points, 0.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 0.3 steals. It will be intriguing to see if Lindsay can return to the team later in the season.

Julius Marble II, Texas A&M

Julius Marble II, a junior forward, has yet to play this season due to "personal" reasons.

He played in 35 games last season and played 20.8 minutes per game, shooting 53.3% from the floor and 57.1% from the charity stripe. Marble improved on his numbers each season, as he finished the 2022–23 season with 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.4 blocks, 0.4 steals and 0.4 assists.

Also read: Is Kevin McCullar playing today vs Texas Tech? Looking at Kansas guard's availability against the Red Raiders

Who will be starting in the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game?

The starting lineups are not official as of this writing but the starting lineups are expected to be the same as the previous game for each program. Below is the projected starting lineup for each team heading into this SEC matchup.

Texas A&M Alabama Guard Tyrece Radford Guard Aaron Estrada Guard Wade Taylor IV Guard Rylan Griffen Guard Jace Carter Guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Forward Wildens Leveque Guard Mark Sears Forward Solomon Washington Forward Grant Nelson