Is Kevin McCullar playing today vs Texas Tech? Looking at Kansas guard’s availability against the Red Raiders

The Kansas Jayhawks are preparing for their game tonight against the Texas Tech Red Raiders and will be without guard Kevin McCullar Jr. The star player has a nagging knee injury and missed Saturday's game against the Baylor Bears. But Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that McCullar will be sidelined for a second consecutive game.

Although this is a massive blow, the Jayhawks have shown they can win without McCullar Jr. The senior guard has played well, averaging points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.4 blocks and 1.5 steals in 35.5 minutes per game. It will be interesting to see how long he is ruled out. The next game is on Saturday on the road against the 25th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

Can the Kansas Jayhawks win without Kevin McCullar Jr.?

The Kansas Jayhawks have one of the best programs in the nation and should cruise to a victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This game will be interesting as they are listed as 3.5-point road underdogs. However, there is a reason why they are the sixth-ranked program in college basketball, and it is more than just Kevin McCullar Jr.

The Jayhawks are an excellent program. But it will be tough for them to lose McCullar Jr. and Jamari McDowell. Texas Tech is a strong program with an incredible roster with guys like center Hunter Dickinson and guard Dajuan Harris Jr.

The Baylor Bears struggled to get stops as the Jayhawks were shooting 42.9% from the floor, 23.8% from beyond the arc and 15 attempts at the charity stripe. The Jayhawks never trailed by more than two points in the game despite being outrebounded by 17.

This Kansas team still has a lot of talent on the roster and the better head coach in Bill Self. It has to prove it can win these games without its key players. While it could be challenging, Kansas should be able to pick up its 20th victory of the 2023-24 college basketball season.

