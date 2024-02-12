The fourth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks are heading to the United Supermarkets Arena to take on the 23rd-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders in Big 12 action. The tipoff is scheduled for Monday at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

The Jayhawks (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) are coming off a 64-61 home victory over the Baylor Bears on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders (17-6, 6-4) are coming off a 66-59 home win over the UCF Knights on Saturday.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Kansas Jayhawks +3.5 (-120) Over 144.5 (-110) +130 Texas Tech Red Raiders -3.5 (EVEN) Under 144.5 (-110) -150

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders head-to-head

This game will see the Kansas Jayhawks battle it out with the Texas Tech Red Raiders for the 50th time. Kansas has dominated this matchup with a 42-7 record, including the last four games.

The most recent game happened on Feb. 28, 2023, when the Jayhawks picked up a 67-63 home win.

Where to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

This game between the two Big 12 opponents will be aired nationally on ESPN on linear television. It will also be streamed on ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders critical injuries

Kansas

Guard Jamari McDowell: Illness (Questionable)

Guard Kevin McCullar Jr.: Knee (Questionable)

Texas Tech

Forward Devan Cambridge: Knee (OUT)

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Best picks and prediction

There is a clear difference between the defenses of the two teams. The Jayhawks allowed 63.5 points in their last four games, while the Red Raiders allowed 76.4 points in their previous five games. Kansas has shown it can shoot the ball well, with 50.6%, compared to Texas Tech's 46.1%.

Even if Kevin McCullar Jr. and Jamari McDowell are ruled out, Kansas has a dominant player in Hunter Dickinson. The Red Raiders will need guard Pop Isaacs to step up, as he has had some difficulties dominating throughout the game.

Kansas is the more complete team and should be able to cover the spread on the road tonight.

Pick: Kansas Jayhawks +3.5 (-120)

