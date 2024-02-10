Kevin McCullar injury: Latest on Kansas guard’s status ahead of Baylor matchup

The No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks are in action Saturday evening against the No. 13 Baylor Bears but may have to do it without their top scorer, Kevin McCullar Jr. The senior guard has been dealing with a knee injury that has not forced him to miss much action, as McCullar has appeared in all but one game.

While speaking to the "College GameDay" show, Kevin McCullar discussed how he is dealing with an injury, and his status will be up in the air.

CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein posted on X and wrote that McCullar said he's "a little banged up and may not be able to go tonight."

This will be monitored as the Jayhawks get closer to the 6 p.m. ET tipoff at home against the Baylor Bears. If he cannot suit up, Kansas needs to figure out who will step up on the offensive side of things and replace his output.

Can the Kansas Jayhawks win tonight if Kevin McCullar Jr. cannot play?

The Kansas Jayhawks are trying to continue climbing in the Big 12 as they are fourth in the league and sitting behind the Houston Cougars, Baylor Bears and Iowa State Cyclones. However, Kevin McCullar's knee injury could play a big role in deciding between a win and a loss against a team above them in the conference and 13th in the AP Poll.

Kevin McCullar is averaging almost 25% of Kansas' points, and that will be a huge total to cover. The Jayhawks will be in a tough situation but are listed on ESPN Bet as a 7.5-point home favorite.

The defense for the team should be able to keep them in the game, and it has enough talent with players like center Hunter Dickinson stepping up and putting up a big scoring night if McCullar is forced to be sidelined.

The Kansas Jayhawks have shown they can dominate and be an all-around program that does well in every facet of the game. Replacing Kevin McCullar's 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game is tough, but replacing his leadership and experience on the court is something else they need to do.

Kansas should still walk out with a win, but it will be a lot more difficult if he is not on the floor.

