Duke vs Boston College Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 10 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Boston College Eagles are heading to the Cameroon Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on the ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils in Atlantic Coast Conference action. The tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT.

The Eagles (13-9, 4-7 ACC) are coming off a 63-62 home loss on Tuesday against the Florida State Seminoles. The Blue Devils (17-5, 8-3), meanwhile, are coming off a 71-53 home win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday.

Boston College Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Boston College Eagles +12.5 (-110) Over 148.5 (-105) +600 Duke Blue Devils -12.5 (-110) Under 148.5 (-115) -900

Boston College Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils head-to-head

This matchup will be interesting, as the two programs have faced off 28 times against one another. The Blue Devils hold a commanding 26-2 record up to this point against the Eagles.

The most recent game happened on Jan. 7, 2023, when Duke picked up a 65-64 home win.

Where to watch Boston College Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils

This game between the two Atlantic Coast Conference foes will air on ESPN on linear television. It's also available on streaming. You can watch it on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Boston College Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils critical injuries

Boston College

Guard Prince Aligbe: Ankle (Questionable)

Duke

Center Christian Reeves: Ankle (OUT)

Guard Jaden Schutt: Redshirt (OUT)

Boston College Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils: Best picks and prediction

There'a a distinct difference between the Boston College Eagles and the Duke Blue Devils, and that should show here.

The ability to shoot the ball as a team shows a massive difference between the two programs. Boston College is shooting 46.2%, while Duke is connecting on 48.1% from the field.

Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski, in 29.8 minutes, is averaging 17.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He has shot the ball well, connecting on 49.6% overall, 35.1% from beyond the arc and 65.5% from the free-throw line.

The Blue Devils should dominate, so go with Duke to cover the spread at home in this conference matchup.

Pick: Blue Devils to win

