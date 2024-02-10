Clemson vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 10 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Clemson Tigers (15-7, 5-6 ACC) take on the Syracuse Orange (15-8, 6-6 ACC) at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY, on Saturday. The conference matchup will be broadcast live on ESPN2 at 12 p.m. EST.

Clemson are coming off a big road victory, upsetting No. 3 North Carolina 80-76 on Tuesday night. Syracuse, meanwhile, turned things around after losing two straight games, registering a narrow 94-92 victory against Louisville at home on Wednesday.

Clemson vs Syracuse: Prediction

Clemson will look to continue the momentum from their massive win against the UNC Tar Heels.

Clemson's leading scorer, senior center PJ Hall, put up big numbers against the Tar Heels, finishing with 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Foul trouble forced Hall to play just 27 minutes, the lowest among Clemson starters.

Hall is averaging a team-high 20.1 points, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks. Senior guard Joseph Girard and junior forward Ian Schieffelin have also been big contributors.

Girard is averaging 15 points and a team-high 3.1 assists. He ended the game against UNC second on the team in scoring, with 21 points. Schieffelin, meanwhile, is averaging a team-high in rebounds, with 9.6, and ended the last game with 14 points and 11 boards.

Syracuse will look to win their second straight game against Clemson before their tough matchup with North Carolina on Tuesday. The Orange edged Louisville 94-92 in their previous matchup.

Sophomore forward Chirs Bell exploded for 30 points and six rebounds against the Cardinals. He shot an outstanding 11-15, including 8-10 from the 3. Sophomore guards Judah Mintz and JJ Starling also poured in impressive performances against Louisville.

Mintz is the leading the team with 18.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals. In their last game, he posted 21 points and four assists, shooting 9-15 from the free throw line. Starling, meanwhile, posted 19 points, shooting 6-13 from the field and 5-5 from the free throw line.

Another player to watch out for Syracuse is sophomore forward Maliq Brown. He leads the team in rebounds (6.7) and blocks (1.0). Brown dominated on the glass and the defensive side of the ball against Louisville, with 11 points, nins rebounds, five assists, five steals and six blocks.

The two teams have similar records, and this game should reflect that. The momentum Clemson recieved from their upset victory over North Carolina could be a big factor.

The Tigers should get another big performance from PJ Hall, which should be enough to get a big win.

Pick: Clemson Tigers (-3.5)

Clemson vs Syracuse: Betting odds

Teams Spread Total Moneyline Clemson Tigers (15-7, 5-6 Conf) -3.5 (-115) o152.5 (-110) -180 Syracuse Orange (15-8, 6-6 Conf) +3.5 (-105) u152.5 (-110) +150

Clemson vs Syracuse: Key injuries

Clemson

Guard- A. Hemenway: Lower Body (OUT)

Forward- B. Leyte: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Guard- J. Heidbreder: Redshirt (OUT for season)

Syracuse

Center- N. Mcleod: Foot (OUT for season)

Guard- C. Westry: Lower body (OUT indefinitely)

Center- W. Patterson: Redshirt (OUT for season)

Clemson vs Syracuse: Head-to-head

The last 10 meetings between the two teams are split evenly.

The home team has emerged victorious in the last eight clashes. Their most recent matchup on Feb. 22, 2023 saw the Tigers winning 91-73.

This is the first time they are meeting this season before they meet again to close out the regular season on Mar. 5.

Clemson vs Syracuse: Where to watch

This ACC matchup will tip off live on ESPN2 beginning at 12 p.m. EST from the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY.

