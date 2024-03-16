Texas A&M vs Kentucky basketball Injury report and prediction, March 15: Latest on Bryce Lindsay and more

The Texas A&M Aggies and the ninth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats go head-to-head in Friday night's SEC Tournament quarterfinal. The injury report for this matchup will be intriguing as the Aggies have some injury concerns heading into this game. Let's examine the injury report and discuss what we should expect in this Southeastern Conference showdown.

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky basketball injury report

Bryce Lindsay, Texas A&M

Guard Bryce Lindsay has been ruled out with an undisclosed injury and will not be on the court today. The freshman has been out for a while, as his last game was on Dec. 22, and he has only appeared in eight games. He has come off the bench this season and has had trouble finding his shot, as he is 33.3% from the field and 18.2% from beyond the arc.

Jaelyn Lee, Texas A&M

Another player who has popped up on the injury report is freshman guard Jaelyn Lee, who has only played in eight games. However, he has been 100% healthy now, as he has been playing since the last few regular season games.

He is averaging 0.8 points and 0.4 rebounds in 1.9 minutes per game. Lee is shooting 16.7% from the floor and 80.0% from the free-throw line.

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats are currently 5.5-point favorites in this game against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Wildcats are the healthier team and are far and away the more dominant program offensively. The Wildcats are scoring 89.5 points while shooting 49.7% as a team, while the Aggies are averaging 73.6 points per game while connecting on 39.6% as a whole.

Kentucky has a lot of incredible talent and should be able to dominate in this matchup. All in all, go with the Wildcats to cover the spread with guard Antonio Reeves, who is having a big night offensively.

