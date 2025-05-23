“Texas or Indiana?”: College hoops fans speculate as 4-star Sammy Jackson narrows down to four schools 

Roman Catholic High School forward Sammy Jackson has narrowed down his colleges of choice to four programs. On Thursday, per On3 Recruits, Jackson has chosen the Indiana Hoosiers, St. Joseph's Hawks, Texas Longhorns and VCU Rams as his final schools to choose from for the 2026-27 collegiate hoops season.
Jackson, the son of former NBA player Marc Jackson, is currently a four-star recruit in the high school class of 2026 and is ranked nationally at No. 100. He is set to announce his commitment on June 25 of this year.
"4 Sammy Jackson is down to four schools — Indiana, VCU, Texas, & St. Joe’s — with a commitment coming on June 25th, he told @on3recruits. The 6-7 guard is a stock riser in the 2026 class," @tiptonedits captioned their post on Instagram.
College basketball fans soon shared their own speculations on where Jackson could be headed after high school hoops.
"What we thinking? @sjackkkk Texas or Indiana?," one fan questioned.
"St. Joe's, I'm calling it from now," another fan wrote.
"Indiana would go crazy!" an Indiana fan said.
"That's a Hoosier," one fan added.
Others provided their own takes on Jackson's final four list of schools to commit to.
"Weirdest top 4 I have ever seen for a four-star," one fan added.
"Fire top 4," another fan commented.
"2 schools a tier or two below blue bloods and two mid-majors," one fan commented.
Per 247Sports, Jackson received offers from the Hoosiers and Longhorns this month and is scheduled for official campus visits in June of this year.
Sammy Jackson made an official visit recently to St. Joseph's campus
On May 6, Sammy Jackson uploaded images of him on Instagram making his official visit to St. Joseph's campus. The post sees him donning the school's official basketball uniform while posing around the Hawks' gymnasium. He also included a photo of him with his father, Marc Jackson, and SJU head coach Billy Lange.
If Jackson is indeed headed to the Hawks in the 2026-27 season, then he will be joining a squad that recently finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 22-13 overall record (11-7 in A-10 conference play).
SJU was then invited to participate in the 2025 NIT, where they were eliminated from the postseason in the first round on March 19 by the UAB Blazers, 69-65.
