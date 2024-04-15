Texas Men's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker 2024: List of all Longhorns players who've entered the portal

The Texas Longhorns season fell short after a second-round exit in the 2024 March Madness. Max Abmas led the team with his excellent shooting and he wrapped his college career with an average of 16.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Along with Abmas, Dylan Disu, Brock Cunningham and Ithiel Horton, also have exhausted their college eligibility. Texas coach Rodney Terry and his staff have a long offseason ahead as they try to rebuild their roster.

The Longhorns also lost four players to the transfer portal. Here is the current list of all players who will be transferring this season.

Texas Longhorns transfer portal 2024

#1 Chris Johnson

The freshman guard played just 17 games and averaged 1.1 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 4.5 minutes of game time. The Montverde Academy alum entered college as a four-star recruit and ranked No. 44 nationally in the Class of 2023 rankings by ESPN.

Johnson led the Montverde to a 23-3 overall record in his senior season and they advanced to the quarterfinals at the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals in 2023. At Texas, however, Chris Johnson was unable to leave an impact. He has not committed to any school yet.

#2 Alex Anamekwe

After just two seasons, Alex Anamekwe has entered the transfer portal with no confirmed commitment to where he is headed. The forward played a combined 18 games during his time with the Longhorns and averaged 1.1 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists in 3.9 minutes of game time.

This season, he played an average of 1.8 minutes across six games, mostly appearing towards the close. His only point came from the tip-off against Delaware State in November.

In his freshman season, Anamekwe averaged 1.5 points and 0.7 rebounds in 5.0 minutes and was named to the 2023 Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team.

#3 Gavin Perryman

The red-shirt sophomore played seven games this season and averaged 0.3 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.1 assists in 1.6 minutes. Gavin Perryman will graduate this spring in Sports Management and is a legacy at Texas as his father Brandy played four years (1994-98) with the Longhorns.

The senior Perryman is Texas' all-time leader in made 3-pointers, free-throw percentage and consecutive made free throws.

#4 Jackson Prince

The freshman was a preferred walk-on in the summer of 2023 and did not play any minutes. His next program has not been revealed yet.

Updated list of incoming transfers for the Texas Longhorns

Sr. no. Name Position Status 1. Tramon Mark

SG Committed from Arkansas Razorbacks 2. Julian Larry PG Committed from Indiana State 3. Jayson Kent SF Committed from Indiana State

