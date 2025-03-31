Texas vs TCU women's basketball Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 31 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

One game you should be watching in the Elite Eight is No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns and No. 2 seed TCU in Birmingham, Alabama, at 7 p.m. Eastern on Monday.

Texas vs. TCU Prediction

The Texas Longhorns (34-3) are going into the game with confidence from their 67-59 Sweet 16 win over the No. 5 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10).

Four Texas players scored in double-digits: Madison Booker (17 points, six rebounds), Taylor Jones (12 points, eight rebounds), Jordan Lee (13 points) and Bryanna Preston (12 points).

Meanwhile, the TCU Horned Frogs (34-3) dominated in a 71-62 win over the No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (28-6) on Saturday.

TCU had three players in double digits: Hailey Van Lith (26 points, nine rebounds), Sedona Prince (21 points and six rebounds) and Madison Conner (13 points).

Texas vs. TCU: Odds

Via Bet365

Moneyline: Texas (-350). TCU (+275)

Spread: Texas -7.5 (-110). TCU +7.5 (-110)

Total: Texas Under 128 (-110). TCU Over 128 (-110)

Texas vs. TCU: Head-to-head

Texas and TCU have one national championship between them, which was won by the Texas Longhorns (1986).

Texas has a better postseason history. This is the Longhorns' 13th Elite Eight appearance, including its second in a row. However, UT has made the Final Four just three times, the last in 2003.

TCU, on the other hand, has never reached the Final Four. In fact, this March Madness run features both its first Elite Eight as well as its first Sweet 16 appearance. The Horned Frogs were last in the NCAA Tournament in 2010. This is TCU's 10th NCAA Tournament appearance.

Where to watch Texas vs. TCU

If you want to follow the game live, then you can do so on ESPN, as well other cable TV providers as well as video streaming services like YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

Texas vs/ TCU: Possible starting lineups

Texas

Rori Harmon

Shay Holle

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda

Madison Booker

Taylor Jones

TCU

Hailey Van Lith

Madison Conner

Anges Emma-Nnopu

Donovyn Hunter

Sedona Prince

