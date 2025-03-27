“That convo with Dan Hurley would definitely have some tension”: Fans react as UConn star enters transfer portal

Isaiah Abraham was one of three freshmen to join UConn in the last recruiting cycle. However, his time in Storrs will be short-lived as he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. On3’s Joe Tipton broke the news on Thursday, sharing the update on Instagram.

As soon as the news surfaced, fans flooded Tipton’s post with their reactions, expressing both support and disappointment.

"Insanely athletic, good luck Isaiah,” one fan noted.

“Good luck Zay with your next chapter wherever you play. We love you from UConn Nation🐺,” another fan commented.

“Stay hungry, young blood!💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾🏀,” a supporter wished him well.

A fan speculated about the discussion between the player and UConn coach Hurley:

“That convo with Dan Hurley would definitely have some tension.”

“He should’ve been playing, to be honest,” another fan added, questioning Abraham’s playing time.

“We could’ve used his defense if Hurley actually played him more,” a fan analyzed the situation.

“Hate to see it … hope he kills it elsewhere though,” another wrote, showing their support.

“Zay- I’m sad!! Thank you for being so kind & cool! Wishing you & your family nothing but the best on your journey!! Will def be rooting for you wherever you land!! Darn, this stinks!! Hope to see ya down in Nova! #NOVABoyzzz 💙🙏🏀,” one emotional fan expressed.

“Can’t wait to see the next step in your journey! Thank you for being part of UConn Nation this year!” another fan commented.

Isaiah Abraham extends gratitude to Hurley

While many fans criticized Dan Hurley for not giving Isaiah Abraham enough opportunities this season, the player had nothing but gratitude for the UConn coach.

In his first public statement, shared via Joe Tipton on Instagram, Abraham thanked Hurley and the entire program for their support.

“I want to thank Coach Hurley, all the UConn coaches, my teammates, managers, and everyone in Husky Nation for welcoming me with open arms this year. I grew as both a player and person and will forever be thankful,” Abraham said.

Abraham’s playing time was limited during his freshman season. He appeared in just nine games, with six of those coming in November. He didn’t play again until March, featuring in two regular-season contests and UConn’s Big East Tournament quarterfinal.

In his limited minutes, he averaged 1.6 points and 0.6 rebounds per game, playing less than four minutes per appearance.

With Abraham’s decision to transfer, he becomes the first player from UConn to enter the portal in this cycle. The Huskies have not seen many transfers in recent years, losing just one player in each of the last two offseasons.

His departure now leaves UConn with a full 13-player scholarship roster, but as other players make decisions regarding the NBA draft or transfer portal, that number may change in the coming weeks.

