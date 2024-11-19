"That face when you gotta play in Dallas": College hoops fans react to Paige Bueckers' latest Gatorade commercial

Paige Bueckers is playing her final college season with the UConn Huskies. She is predicted to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. After the draft lottery on Sunday, the Dallas Wings will have the No. 1 pick for the draft and this could be Bueckers' potential home.

Paige Bueckers shared her latest commercial with Gatorade on TikTok, and fans had a lot to say.

"Keep it 🆒 with the new @Gatorade Overtime bottle," she wrote in the caption.

Some fans in the comments poked fun at Paige Buecekrs' serious expressions, writing:

"That face when you gotta play in Dallas."

Fan reactions to Paige's commercial (Credit: TikTok/@paigebueckers)

For now, Bueckers' spot at the top of the draft is based on predictions from industry insiders and draft specialists. This could change based on her health and performances this season.

The other name in contention for the top spot is KiKi Iriafen, the current No. 2 on most mock drafts. The forward spent three years at Stanford before transferring to spend her final season with the USC Trojans and JuJu Watkins.

Paige Bueckers is ready to lead the UConn Huskies to a national championship

UConn last won the NCAA championship in 2016 and Paige Bueckers' arrival at Storrs in 2020 was seen as a chance for the Huskies to win another. But back-to-back injuries kept Bueckers away from the court for most of her sophomore and junior years.

After last year's Final Four run, the 2024-25 season is seen as Bueckers' final chance at winning a title. Despite the immense pressure, the guard is focused on taking things one game at a time.

“I think that’s where I’ve grown in my mental approach, to not stress about the future,” Bueckers said on Big East Media Day in October. “It’s so easy to get caught up in wanting to win a national championship so bad that you’re not worried about winning today. You can’t win a national championship overnight.

"You win it in October, November, December, all the habits you build up to that point. So for me, it’s winning every single day at practice, winning every single day in the weight room, winning every single day in my training and my rehab and conquering every day in front of me, one day at a time, one foot in front of the other.”

Three games into the season, the Huskies remain undefeated and are set to face Fairleigh Dickinson Knights next Wednesday.

