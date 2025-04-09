"That kid won't be there long": Geno Auriemma casts doubt over Paige Bueckers' potential WNBA future with Dallas Wings

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Apr 09, 2025 03:11 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Villanova at Connecticut - Source: Imagn
Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers - Source: Imagn

UConn coach Geno Auriemma discussed the possibility of the Dallas Wings drafting Paige Bueckers. She played her last game at UConn as the Huskies defeated South Carolina on Sunday in the national championship game.

Bueckers, who has spent five years in Storrs, announced on Mar. 28 that she would enter this year's WNBA draft, per ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo on her X post. Many had speculated that she would forgo the draft to play in Unrivaled, but Bueckers put those rumors to rest.

"Honestly, I thought I declared a long time ago, but I guess, re-announcing that," she said, via Yahoo Sports. "Just loving the time here at UConn, being ready for the next journey."

Bueckers is the presumptive top pick in the upcoming draft and has been linked to the Dallas Wings, who have the first overall selection.

In Tuesday's article from Front Office Sports, Geno Auriemma responded to whether the Wings had contacted him regarding Bueckers.

"No, I have not," Auriemma told FOS. "Some GMs during the course of these last 20 years will contact me to talk about players. Coaches will as well. They’ll come to practice. They’ll come to games. Struck up a relationship with a bunch of them.
"Some I couldn’t pick ’em out of a lineup and they draft my players and don’t even ask me anything about the kids. So, I know that kid won’t be there long. So, I don’t worry about it."
Geno Auriemma inspired by Paige Bueckers' emotion, not thinking about retirement

Geno Auriemma brought home his 12th national championship on Sunday after UConn defeated South Carolina 82-59, but he's not calling it quits anytime soon.

The Hall of Fame coach appeared on "Good Morning America" on Monday, where Michael Strahan asked him if he was still motivated to coach and whether he had considered retirement.

"Yes, your age is changing, but I don’t think you’re getting old," Geno Auriemma said. "You’re not losing your enthusiasm ... So who knows when you wake up one morning and say, 'That’s it, I’m done.'
"But right now, I’m more motivated by what happened last night when Paige Bueckers walked off the court. I didn’t wake up this morning feeling any different because we have 12 instead of 11, but I know if she does wake up, she’ll feel a lot different than she did before yesterday."

Bueckers scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds in the win over the Gamecocks to capture her first national title.

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
