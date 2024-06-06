"That's on God blessing me": TCU's Hailey Van Lith celebrates making it to the USA women’s 3x3 team for Paris Olympics

Hailey Van Lith is clearly in high spirits to represent the USA once again, this time as a member of the 3x3 women’s basketball team for the Paris Olympics. After an emotional moment during her official invitation to the team, Van Lith posted this on her IG stories as a thankful note:

Expand Tweet

Trending

"AND THAT`S ON GOD BLESSING ME WITH AN INCREDIBLE TESTIMONY!! Faith ALWAYS prevails," Van Lith wrote.

She shared the reel capturing her emotional reaction in tears after meeting with a Team USA representative and hearing the official news, on her stories. The video went viral, with well over 900,000 views and almost 80,000 likes.

With the official invitation, Hailey Van Lith joins the four-player team with LA Sparks rookie Cameron Brink, Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream, and former WNBAer (currently an overseas pro) Cierra Burdick.

The four women will be competing to bring home the USA`s second-straight gold in the event (via CNBC). This won't be their first attempt either. Except for Howard, Brink, Van Lith, and Burdick were part of the team that clinched the FIBA World Cup gold for the US in June of last year.

Hailey Van Lith skipped this year`s WNBA Draft to opt into her final year of college eligibility. After spending one season at LSU where she struggled, she entered the transfer portal and is set to play for TCU in the upcoming 2024-2025 college basketball season.

More than just an Olympic berth for Hailey Van Lith

With her official inclusion to the team, Hailey Van Lith is now the first American athlete, male or female, to play in the Olympics while still in college since 1988. And if she wins the gold medal with the team, she`ll also join a veritable pantheon of collegiate athletes who have won Olympic medals for the United States.

Van Lith has also commented on how excitingly different the competition is for 3x3 basketball, especially at the Olympic level (via WTOP News):

“What I remember most is that every game is so unique. The strategy from game to game is so different. You can’t specialize in one thing and make it as a player in 3 on 3. You have to be able to guard every position for at least a couple of seconds.”

All eyes will be on her and her teammates as they strive for another gold,

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback