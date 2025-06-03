“That’s huge”: Hawkeyes fans celebrate as Jan Jensen’s Iowa welcome new assistant coach Jasmyn Walker

The Iowa Hawkeyes, coached by Jan Jensen, have found a new assistant coach for their 2025-26 coaching staff. On Monday, the team announced Jasmyn Walker, who served as an assistant coach for the George Washington Revolutionaries.
Jan Jensen and Co. are looking to return to the NCAA national championship game in 2026 after their last appearance in 2024. They have brought in Walker in place of Tania Davis, who departed the team on May 22 to pursue other coaching opportunities.
As the announcement was made, college basketball fans celebrated Walker's hiring and its implications for Iowa moving forward.
"That's hugeee!!," one fan claimed.
"Great hire. Proud of you @jaswalk3r! Congratulations," another fan commented.
"Iowa got a great one in @jas2walk3r," another user said with a gold heart emoji.
"This is major!!! @jaswalk3r," a user pointed out.
Other users, especially the Iowa faithful, then welcomed Walker with open arms into a new home.
"Welcome to the Hawkeye family coach!," one fan wrote.
"NOBODY BETTER FOR THIS JOB!," another fan exclaimed.
"You're going to love the atmosphere at Carver-Hawkeye," a fan shared.
Walker is joining a Hawkeyes squad that finished the 2024-25 campaign with an overall record of 23-11, 10-8 during Big Ten conference play this year, and reached the second round of the NCAA national tournament.
Jasmyn Walker says that it's a blessing to be joining the Iowa Hawkeyes program
During Jasmyn Walker's introduction as a new assistant coach for Jan Jensen's Iowa Hawkeyes, she shared a statement expressing her gratitude for the opportunity. Through the Hawkeyes' official website, Walker said that it's a blessing to be joining the program.
"I’m honored to join the Iowa women’s basketball coaching staff. To have the opportunity to join a program with a tradition of excellence, national reputation, and a profound impact on the landscape of women’s basketball is truly a blessing.
"I’m excited to be part of a community that has inspired generations and elevated the game at every level. I can’t wait to get to work with the amazing staff!."
Walker had prior coaching stints at programs like the Butler Bulldogs, George Washington Revolutionaries and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. She'll be bringing that experience into hopefully giving Iowa its first NCAA national championship.
