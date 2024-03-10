"That's when Nebraska is the best": Amy Williams' first half reaction has big shout-out for Cornhuskers as Caitlin Clark struggles to find lead

Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Amy Williams was pleased with her team's performance in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten women's basketball tournament championship game.

The Cornhuskers entered the matchup as 15.5-point underdogs against the Hawkeyes, led by Caitlin Clark.

However, in the first half, Nebraska led Iowa 46-35, and their coach was pleased as they had done a good job shutting down Clark.

"As a coach, we will always say we can shore up a few better things, we lost Gabbie Marshall there late, gave up an open three. Some inside looks from Hannah Stuelke, they are getting offensive rebounders, really hurting us on the offensive boards. If we can crack those things down a little bit, continue to play with good pace and keep them below their scoring average," Williams said.

In the first half, Caitlin Clark was limited to just four points.

On the offensive end, Amy Williams thinks Alexis Markowski was a big reason Nebraska took the lead at the half.

"That is when Nebraska is at its best is when we're getting great balance inside-outside attack, when we are able to, Alexis Markowski just commands so much attention inside and that frees some people up. We have some people shooting confidently and we will need to keep that up in the second half," Williams added.

If Nebraska can hold onto their halftime lead and beat Iowa, it would be a massive upset heading into the NCAA Tournament.

What is the lowest amount of points Caitlin Clark has scored in a game this season?

Caitlin Clark is the all-time leader point scorer in the NCAA, but this season, her lowest point total is just 21 points, which happened last Nov. 25 against Florida Gulf Coast.

If Iowa is going to rally and come back against Nebraska, Clark will need to start knocking down more shots as the Hawkeyes look to avoid a major upset.

