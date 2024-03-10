Caitlin Clark points today: How did the Iowa superstar perform against Michigan?

The Caitlin Clark experience has been sweeping the nation and she continues to dominate throughout the Big Ten Tournament. The Iowa Hawkeyes continued to march along in the conference tournament as they advanced to the finals to take on the fifth-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Clark has been a leading force and continues to create separation between herself and everyone else in the NCAA's all-time scoring record.

In the semifinal game against the Michigan Wolverines, Caitlin Clark continued to amaze as she recorded 28 points, four rebounds, 15 assists, two steals and six turnovers in 32 minutes. While the six turnovers are way too high and seem to be an alarming trend, she is doing incredible work on both sides of the court.

Clark has been struggling to shoot her patented 3-pointers, as she finished just 4-of-11 from beyond the arc. However, with a tie for her season-high in assists, she was able to be a dominant playmaker for her team while still finding ways to score the basketball.

Also Read: "Congrats Caitlin Clark": 4x NBA champ LeBron James sends warm wishes to Iowa guard for breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA record

Predicting Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes' performance in Big Ten Tournament finals

The Big Ten Tournament finals are happening on Sunday afternoon between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. However, Caitlin Clark has been absolutely incredible against the Cornhuskers in her two games this season.

She averaged 34.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

These teams did split the regular season series at one game apiece, but this game means a lot more than either matchup preceding it. The winner of this game gets an automatic bid into March Madness.

Expect this game to be very close as they are close but Caitlin Clark is obviously the best player on the court and should be able to get going offensively with fewer turnovers and more dominance.

Expect the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick up the win, continue to carry momentum into the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament and likely be a one-seed in the tournament as well.

Also Read: "The absolute worst attitude" - College hoops world roasts $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark for calling for technical against Ohio State