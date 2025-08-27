"That's never fun": UConn star Azzi Fudd discloses 'most embarrassing' in-game moment 

In the latest episode of the "Fudd Around and Find Out" podcast on Friday, UConn star Azzi Fudd did an Ask Me Anything session with co-host Ashanti Plummer. Fudd answered questions from fans, including her most embarrassing moment on the court.

Plummer, a former collegiate athlete herself, asked if Fudd had ever experienced an accident similar to peeing her pants.

"I mean, I guess similar to that, I guess getting my period. That’s never fun," Fudd said (Timestamp- 28:12 onwards). This was like in college. But someone saw it before other people did, so they caught it in time for me to change and get a new pair of shorts."

Plummer then asked if the game was televised, to which Fudd confirmed it was. She explained that it could have been worse by saying that it had been only noticeable from a certain angle.

For Fudd, this is only her third podcast episode since she launched it in mid-August. She brings a national championship pedigree to this new media venture, offering an intimate look into the life of a top collegiate athlete navigating personal and athletic pressures.

Fudd, who led UConn to its 12th NCAA title in April, will enter her final season with the Huskies this fall. She aims to cap her college career with another championship while preparing for the WNBA draft.

Azzi Fudd recalls funniest practice moment when her dad kicked her out

During the same episode of the "Fudd Around and Find Out" podcast, Azzi Fudd shared a humorous anecdote from her early basketball days involving her father, Tim, who served as her coach.

Co-host Ashanti Plummer asked Fudd to recount the funniest thing a coach had ever yelled at her about.

"The funniest, or I would say like the most random, would be my dad yelling at me. I needed to go pee during practice. He yelled at me," Fudd said. "So, he kicked me out of practice. He kicked me out of the gym because I asked to go pee.

"He told me that you can control it. ... if you need to pee, then you’re not really trying. You’re not working hard enough," she added.

Fudd grew up with such a rigorous training philosophy that instilled a relentless drive for success. Now playing for Geno Auriemma, she continues to operate in demanding environments that cultivate peak performance.

