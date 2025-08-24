  • home icon
Azzi Fudd quotes GF Paige Buckers to show gratitude for Stephen Curry after successful Curry Camp in China

By Victor Isikhueme
Published Aug 24, 2025 16:20 GMT
Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals - Source: Getty
UConn Huskies' Azzi Fudd (image credit: getty)

Azzi Fudd continues to shine on and off the court, and her latest adventure brought her overseas alongside NBA superstar Stephen Curry. The UConn guard guard expressed her gratitude for the four-time NBA champion and his brother, Seth Curry, on Sunday. She joined them on a world tour stop in Chongqing, China, as part of the annual Curry Camp experience.

Fudd credited Stephen as one of her inspirations in an Instagram post after the event. Quoting her girlfriend and former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers’ signature phrase, Fudd thanked him for the opportunity.

“World tour 🤩✅ Huge thank you to @stephencurry30 for having me and the fans in China for the love,” Fudd wrote.
It included a smiling photo of Fudd in Curry Brand gear, another photo with the Curry brothers and one in a huddle with camp athletes. Fudd's appearance in China marked another milestone in her career.

After recovering from an ACL injury that sidelined her at the start of her senior season, she returned on Nov. 20, 2024. Fudd scored four points in limited minutes during the Huskies' 85-41 win over FDU.

She earned an All-Big East first-team selection, joining Bueckers and Sarah Strong. Despite being eligible for the WNBA draft, Fudd announced in March that she would return for one final season at UConn.

Azzi Fudd beats Stephen Curry in three-point shootout

Just Women's Sports shared a post on social media showing Azzi Fudd competing with Warriors guard Stephen Curry. The clip featured the 3-point shootout between them, and Fudd made 4 of 5 shots against Curry's 3 of 5.

It was part of the Curry Camp and the three-day clinic designed to give young athletes access to Curry’s training, habits and mindset. With campers watching closely, Fudd went shot-for-shot with Stephen and his brother, Seth, before coming out on top.

“Azzi took down Steph and Seth Curry at the Curry camp in Chongqing, China 🍿,” Just Women's Sports wrote on Instagram on Monday.
As a rising high school sophomore in 2018, Fudd attended one of Stephen's first elite girls’ camps. She became the first college athlete to sign a NIL deal with the Curry Brand in 2021, just 17 days after her collegiate debut.

“Steph has been such an amazing resource,” Fudd said in March, via the Associated Press. “It just goes to show the kind of person he is.”

Now a national champion and the 2025 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, Fudd is preparing for her final season at UConn. She shot 43.6% from beyond the arc last season and 40.7% for her career.

