  "In for something unforgettable" - Steph Curry left in awe as Warriors superstar shares true feelings on Chongqing adventure

"In for something unforgettable" - Steph Curry left in awe as Warriors superstar shares true feelings on Chongqing adventure

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 19, 2025 05:35 GMT
Steph Curry left in awe as Warriors superstar shares true feelings on Chongqing adventure. (Photo: @stephencurry30 on Instagram)
Steph Curry left in awe as Warriors superstar shares true feelings on Chongqing adventure. (Photo: @stephencurry30 on Instagram)

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was in awe of the Chinese city of Chongqing during Day 1 of the 2025 Curry Brand Tour in Asia. Curry began the tour last week with his annual camp in the Bay Area before flying to China over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, Curry dropped a lengthy message thanking all the fans who came out for the first day of his tour in Chongqing. He was mesmerized by the city and the amount of support he received. He was happy that the first-ever Curry Con was a success and was looking forward to the next day.

"Chongqing, you showed out," Curry wrote. "Day 1 of the Curry Brand China Tour was packed with Curry Camp, Curry Con, and so many moments in between. The fans brought incredible energy from the jump, and getting to connect with city executives gave us a deeper look at what makes this place so special. If this is how the trip starts, we’re in for something unforgettable."
The city welcomed him with a spectacular drone show featuring Steph Curry's iconic "Night, Night" celebration. He met with fans, presented his line of Curry Brand shoes and even held a training camp for kids and teenagers.

De'Aaron Fox, who was the first athlete to sign a deal with the Curry Brand, was unable to join the Golden State Warriors superstar on the trip. Steph wasn't alone, as he was joined by his brother and current free agent Seth Curry, as well as UConn star Azzi Fudd.

Based on the previous announcement by Under Armour last month, other cities part of the Curry Brand Asia Tour include Tokyo in Japan, Hong Kong, and Xi'an in China.

Steph Curry comments on uncertainty surrounding Warriors' offseason

Steph Curry comments on uncertainty surrounding Warriors' offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors didn't have the best offseason, barely making any significant moves to improve the roster around Steph Curry. At 37 years old, Curry doesn't have a lot of years left in his career, and his championship window might be as good as closed.

Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler will provide a lot next season as long as they are healthy. Speaking to reporters during his camp in Oakland last week, Curry discussed the Warriors' uneventful offseason and the uncertainty surrounding the team.

"It's different, for sure," Curry said, according to NBC Sports. "My confidence is built on the identity that we were able to create over the last third of the regular season last year (and) the playoff journey."

Golden State still needs a starting center to replace Kevon Looney, and with Draymond Green preferring to play power forward.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
