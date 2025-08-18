  • home icon
  Watch: Chongqing welcomes Steph Curry with spectacular drone show on Curry Brand tour 

Watch: Chongqing welcomes Steph Curry with spectacular drone show on Curry Brand tour 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Aug 18, 2025 10:30 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

Steph Curry officially kick-started his Curry Brand World Tour in China on Sunday. Upon his arrival in Chongqing, Curry was greeted with a spectacular drone show that lit up the city skyline.

Thousands of drones showcased a basketball swishing through a net in the sky. The ball itself even bore Curry’s signature, adding a personal touch to the display.

Clips of the show quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the grand reception as proof of Curry’s massive global influence.

“They ain't doing this for LeBron. They ain't doing this for Jordan. Face of the league,” @acoustic_play wrote.
“W Glaze,” @1896Leonardinho said.
“Foreign country doing more for him than the warriors front office,” @dfoley33 commented.
“They always show Steph so much love in China,” @PhatLovesKicks wrote.
“China loves Steph more than Joe Lacob does 😭😭😭,” @hbkn1997 said.

Steph Curry’s partnership with Under Armour marks a historic milestone, as his renowned Curry Camp will be hosted outside the United States for the very first time. The three-day event will also debut Curry Con, a basketball culture convention.

Accompanying the Golden State Warriors superstar on this historic tour are his brother Seth Curry, UConn star Azzi Fudd, and Zhu Zheng, the first Chinese athlete to sign with Curry Brand.

Steph Curry reveals excitement for Curry Con

Steph Curry’s long-running trips to China are getting a major upgrade this year with the debut of Curry Con. Since first visiting the country in 2014, Curry has built a strong connection with fans, but this will be the first time he unveils an event of this scale.

“We’re taking Curry Camp to China; we’re doing something called ‘CurryCon,’ which is kind of wild to think about -- an interactive experience based on my journey,” Curry spoke about it. “I’m excited about it.”
Details of the showcase were shared in a July statement, describing the event as a dynamic three-day festival in Chongqing open to fans across Asia. According to Under Armour:

“This dynamic 3-day fest in Chongqing, open to all fans across Asia, will serve as a hub for innovation and fan engagement, fostering a vibrant community around the brand,” Under Armor wrote.
“Attendees will have the chance to explore interactive exhibits, discover the latest product innovations, engage in sports sessions with athletes, and delve deep into the brand's rich history, core values, and forward-thinking vision for the future of sport.”

All told, Curry has a hectic week ahead, packed with activities he hopes will unfold smoothly.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Ruth John S
