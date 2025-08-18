UConn’s Azzi Fudd beats Stephen Curry and brother Seth with impressive 3-point display

UConn guard Azzi Fudd proved to the Chinese fans and the rest of the world that she's the Most Outstanding Player in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.The 5-foot-11 incoming senior outdueled Golden State Warriors guard and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and his brother, NBA veteran Seth Curry, in a 3-point shootout held in the Chinese city of Chongqing on Monday.Fudd made 4-of-5 shots from long range to edge four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, who made 3-of-5 from deep. Seth Curry was close behind, making two threes, in a side event that was part of the Asian Tour of the Curry Camp.Fudd and the Curry brothers are in Chongqing for a three-day basketball camp that brings together a select group of young basketball talents in the region. They're receiving world-class training and guidance from the 6-foot-2 point guard and an elite cast of coaches who joined him during the tour.Azzi Fudd gives back to Curry Camp during UConn's offseasonWhile UConn is preparing for its back-to-back bid for the 2025-26 season, Fudd is reaching out to aspiring women's basketball players in the Curry Camp.She is giving back to the camp that helped her hone her skills before she stepped into the NCAA to play for the Huskies.The Arlington, Virginia native showed how much she enjoys working with her basketball idol, and she had photos from the camp to prove it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFudd described the feeling of joining the Curry Camp as one of the invited coaches as incredible, saying that it shows how the camp has grown through the years. She also hailed the Warriors star for helping the future basketball players learn the ropes with this endeavor.The guard will embark on another season with the Huskies under 12-time national champion coach Geno Auriemma. She will be one of the veterans of the star-studded bunch that features sophomore forward Sarah Strong and guard KK Arnold.UConn also acquired hard-working Wisconsin forward Serah Williams and USC guard Kayleigh Heckel from the transfer portal and signed highly-rated prospects Kelis Fisher, Gandy Malou-Mamel and Bianca Quinonez for the 2025-26 campaign.The Huskies start their regular season on Nov. 4 against Louisville for the Armed Forces Classic at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.