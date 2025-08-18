  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • UConn’s Azzi Fudd beats Stephen Curry and brother Seth with impressive 3-point display

UConn’s Azzi Fudd beats Stephen Curry and brother Seth with impressive 3-point display

By Geoff
Modified Aug 18, 2025 14:38 GMT
UConn&rsquo;s Azzi Fudd beats Stephen Curry and brother Seth with impressive 3-point display (Image Source: IMAGN)
UConn’s Azzi Fudd beats Stephen Curry and brother Seth with impressive 3-point display (Image Source: IMAGN)

UConn guard Azzi Fudd proved to the Chinese fans and the rest of the world that she's the Most Outstanding Player in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Ad

The 5-foot-11 incoming senior outdueled Golden State Warriors guard and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and his brother, NBA veteran Seth Curry, in a 3-point shootout held in the Chinese city of Chongqing on Monday.

Fudd made 4-of-5 shots from long range to edge four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, who made 3-of-5 from deep. Seth Curry was close behind, making two threes, in a side event that was part of the Asian Tour of the Curry Camp.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fudd and the Curry brothers are in Chongqing for a three-day basketball camp that brings together a select group of young basketball talents in the region. They're receiving world-class training and guidance from the 6-foot-2 point guard and an elite cast of coaches who joined him during the tour.

Azzi Fudd gives back to Curry Camp during UConn's offseason

While UConn is preparing for its back-to-back bid for the 2025-26 season, Fudd is reaching out to aspiring women's basketball players in the Curry Camp.

Ad

She is giving back to the camp that helped her hone her skills before she stepped into the NCAA to play for the Huskies.

The Arlington, Virginia native showed how much she enjoys working with her basketball idol, and she had photos from the camp to prove it.

Ad

Fudd described the feeling of joining the Curry Camp as one of the invited coaches as incredible, saying that it shows how the camp has grown through the years. She also hailed the Warriors star for helping the future basketball players learn the ropes with this endeavor.

The guard will embark on another season with the Huskies under 12-time national champion coach Geno Auriemma. She will be one of the veterans of the star-studded bunch that features sophomore forward Sarah Strong and guard KK Arnold.

Ad

UConn also acquired hard-working Wisconsin forward Serah Williams and USC guard Kayleigh Heckel from the transfer portal and signed highly-rated prospects Kelis Fisher, Gandy Malou-Mamel and Bianca Quinonez for the 2025-26 campaign.

The Huskies start their regular season on Nov. 4 against Louisville for the Armed Forces Classic at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications