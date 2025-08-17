IN PIC: UConn champ Azzi Fudd gives fans a peek at her wholesome flight essentials on IG

UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd traveled to China on Saturday for the summer basketball camp hosted by Stephen Curry. The Curry Brand is organizing a global tour that includes stops in the United States, China and Japan.

Fudd, who has an NIL deal with the Curry Brand, is representing them during this international outreach and serves as an ambassador for its athletic initiatives.

She posted a couple of stories on her Instagram during her flight to China. One story provided fans a glimpse into her travel preparations and personal preferences around her airplane seat.

"The flight essentials," the text overlay read on the image.

Screenshots via Instagram (@azzi35/IG)

It showed a wide array of items and necessities. Azzi Fudd put a tag on each of them, including her Bose headphones and a smartphone labeled "Trap phone."

The setback screen displayed flight information, indicating Beijing as the destination, along with various entertainment options, such as movies and TV shows.

Her reading selection featured Stephen King's thriller "Misery," which she is currently reading and a copy of Rick Warren's spiritual guide, "The Purpose Driven Life." The setup also included her U.S. passport and a travel pillow.

The next story showed Fudd taking a nap with her eye mask on.

"And of course the bonnet and eye mask💤," she wrote.

Azzi Fudd reflects on Curry Camp growth and its impact on young hoopers

Azzi Fudd, who won the national championship with the Huskies last season, began her involvement with the Curry Camp as an attendee in 2021. She now serves as one of the coaches in the camp.

"It’s incredible to see just how much it’s grown, and how much is really put into this," Fudd told the Bay Area News Group, via The Mercury News. "And you know, his inviting an equal amount of girls, I think, is incredible and just shows the kind of person he is, and how he really means what he talks about."

Fudd is having quite an offseason, fresh off a national championship win and traveling across the globe to promote basketball. This fall, she will resume her collegiate career with UConn for her final season.

