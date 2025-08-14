"I was questioning my basketball & shooting abilities": Azzi Fudd gets real on her favorite play from UConn's 2025 national championship run 

UConn star Azzi Fudd was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player in 2025 after leading the Huskies to a national championship. Her remarkable performances included a 24-point effort in the final against South Carolina to seal the victory. In a video posted by UConn WBB on X/Twitter on Wednesday, Fudd reflected on what she considers her most memorable play from their championship season.Though she dominated most games and had double figures in all but one game, which was against USC in the Elite Eight, Fudd struggled significantly in that match. She managed only three of 14 shots and two successful 3-point attempts.Despite these difficulties, Fudd said the elevator screen play designed for her against the Trojans was the game-changer that refilled her confidence tank and enabled her to perform at her peak in subsequent critical games. &quot;The elevator screen is one of my favorites because it was one of those moments where I was questioning my basketball and shooting abilities, and why I was even on the floor at that point in the game,&quot; Fudd said. &quot;Yet here was coach, and here were my teammates, fully confident in me, that I was going to make this shot, drawing up a play for me, believing in me, knowing that I had this. &quot;I was thinking, 'What? Why are they doing this?' I love that moment because it’s an example of how incredible my teammates and coaches are in believing in me. And, I mean, you guys know the outcome, so that was also pretty cool, pretty awesome,&quot; she added. Even though Fudd had been missing her shots, coach Geno Auriemma didn’t change the game plan, and the team continued to set the screen for her, which she executed perfectly in the fourth quarter. Here's a video of the play: View on TikTokAzzi Fudd notes the team carries more confidence after last season's championship run Azzi Fudd will enter her senior year with the Huskies this fall, with an elevated sense of confidence stemming from their championship victory last season. During an offseason media availability in June, Fudd addressed the team’s collective uplifted morale. &quot;I think definitely ending the season how we did gives a lot of momentum going into the summer session and into next year, definitely mentally and confidence-wise,&quot; she said via Storrs Central (Timestamp- 2:18 onwards). &quot;But I think that’s kind of the case for everyone on this team ... everyone just carries themselves with a little bit more bounce, a little more confidence to them, and it’s been great to see.&quot; Fudd, who averaged 13.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, is expected to be a central figure in UConn’s pursuit of another national title. How do you think Azzi Fudd and the UConn Huskies will fare next season? Can they repeat their championship success this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.