"Get my husband some help": Warriors fans drop hilarious guesses on Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry's conversation with Joe Lacob 

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry soaked in WNBA action on Saturday after attending the Golden State Valkyries' home contest at Chase Center against the LA Sparks. Joe Lacob, who owns the Golden State Warriors and Valkyries, was also present. The Currys were sitting right above the tunnel area when they got a chance to interact with Lacob, who was walking out of the arena.Interestingly, Lacob and Ayesha were in conversation about something while Steph watched on. Here's the clip:Bay Area's local radio station, 95.7 The Game's X account sparked a light-hearted conversation among Warriors fans following Ayesha and Lacob's exchange, asking what they were talking about.The Dubnation got creative with its answers, primarily talking about the Warriors' silence in free agency because of the Jonathan Kuminga situation. Kuminga, a restricted free agent this summer, is also a priced trade asset for Golden State. The Warriors have maintained a high asking price in sign-and-trades, while also being reluctant to match Kuminga's salary demands.That's stalled the Warriors' offseason plans, making them the only team with no moves yet. Here's how fans brought that into the conversation while talking about Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry's exchange with owner Joe Lacob:tomp @NavyTomPLINK@957thegame If you read her lips then put it in a translator is says Why in the hell in Kuminga still here !!B_obblehead_47 @b_obblehead_47LINK@957thegame &quot;You get my man some help yet, Joe?&quot;Maverick @_PerrySamLINK@957thegame Get my husband some help 🤣Littlejimmer7 @littlejimmer7LINK@957thegame “Take the Carter saric package, lacob”Dr. Sara Thomasy (she/hers) @SaraThomasyLINK@957thegame Trade Kuminga to the Kings!Steph Curry going above and beyond for 17th NBA season after opening night and Christmas call-up Steph Curry is going above and beyond for his 17th NBA season. The Golden State Warriors superstar has been training hard to stay in shape. Before his trip to the Chase Center for Saturday's WNBA game, Curry was doing uphill sprints with a weighted jacket. Here's a video of his training that went viral:At 37, Curry remains one of the most well-conditioned athletes in the sport, staying at the top as one of the best off-ball movers.The four-time champion is hungry for another title and is seemingly maximizing what's left of his peak years. The Warriors haven't made official moves but reportedly have locked up Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton for the 2025-26 season.The Warriors will also likely move Kuminga at the trade deadline if they resign him and get Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green additional help to contend.The Warriors could have been a conference finalist at the very least last year if not for Curry's hamstring injury against the Timberwolves in round two.