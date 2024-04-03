"That's nothing intentionally done": HC Kim Mulkey shares reason behind LSU's controversial absence from national anthem vs. Iowa

Kim Mulkey has found herself in controversy. LSU's season came to an end after they lost to their arch-nemesis Iowa, 94-87, in the Elite Eight on Monday. Despite the scintillating match, LSU's absence from the national anthem has triggered controversy.

It is a mandatory practice in America to play the national anthem before every game. On match day, the No. 3 seeded LSU team wasn't present for the national anthem, which was played 12 minutes before the game. This has infuriated the governor and people alike

In the postgame conference, Kim Mulkey explained the reason for their absence, saying (via FOX Sports Radio):

“Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played. We kind of have a routine where we are on the floor then they come off at the 12-minute mark. I don’t know. We come in and we do our pre-game stuff. I’m sorry. Listen, that’s nothing intentionally done.”

However, the explanation wasn't enough for Jeff Landry, the governor of Louisiana, who took to X/Twitter on Tuesday, as he wrote:

"My mother coached women’s high school basketball during the height of desegregation, no one has a greater respect for the sport and for Coach Mulkey," Landry posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "However, above respect for that game is a deeper respect for those that serve to protect us and unite us under one flag!"

"It is time that all college boards, including Regent, put a policy in place that student-athletes be present for the national anthem or risk their athletic scholarship! This is a matter of respect that all collegiate coaches should instill."

Kim Mulkey's controversial week

Kim Mulkey had a challenging week, having to contend with an unpublished article and losing the Elite Eight. Earlier this week, Mulkey was engaged in a war of words with the Washington Post over an unpublished article about her.

This was directed against Kent Babb, a national award-winning feature writer for the Washington Post. Mulkey claimed that Babb had been trying to get an interview with her for the past two years before writing a "hit piece" against her.

Mulkey fought a legal battle for an unpublished article to make sure there was no negative light on her before the Sweet Sixteen match. This has created a great deal of commotion, and now she has landed in another controversy by abstaining from the national anthem.

