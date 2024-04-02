"Kim Mulkey did a terrible job of coaching": 3x SB champ Shannon Sharpe points blame at LSU HC as Tigers lose to $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's Iowa

Three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe blamed LSU coach Kim Mulkey for doing a terrible coaching job in the Tigers' 94-87 loss to the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 NCAA Women's Elite Eight game on Monday at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Clark, whose NIL value is pegged at $3.1 million, as per On3.com, scored 41 points on 13-of-29 shooting to punish Mulkey and Co. in a rematch of last year's NCAA Women's Basketball Final, which LSU won.

Sharpe criticized the four-time champion coach for not adjusting LSU's perimeter defense on Clark, who made 9-of-20 shots from the 3-point area.

"Kim Mulkey did a terrible job of coaching. She coached them to go over the screen and that was just them going under the screen.

"Would you ever go under the screen on Steph Curry? Would you ever go under on the screen on Dame Lillard? Absolutely not," Sharpe said on the "Nightcap" podcast iwith former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson.

The former tight end for the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens stressed that Mulkey should have given more respect to Clark's shooting prowess by deploying athletic defenders who could go over the screen and shadow the six-foot guard from the parking lot.

"You have to give her the same level of respect in the women's college game that you would give those great shooters and that's what she (Clark) is," he said.

Clark also tallied seven rebounds and 12 assists in a 40-minute effort that saw her rule over six-foot-three forward Angel Reese.

Kim Mulkey paid dearly for deploying five-foot-seven guard Hailey Van Lith on Caitlin Clark

Iowa's Caitlin Clark took advantage of the shorter Hailey Van Lith by firing away from longer distances.

Mulkey — a four-time champion with Baylor and LSU — made a dumb decision that cost her team dearly.

The veteran coach assigned a smaller Hailey Van Lith on Clark and tried to limit the Iowa gunslinger's teammates. It worked last year, as none of Clark's teammates scored more than 13 points, but not on Monday, as the senior guard bombed away NBA-distance 3-point attempts over Van Lith.

Mulkey eventually realized the blunder and placed 5-foot-10 Flau'Jae Johnson on Clark, but her defensive adjustment was too late, as the Hawkeyes led by 14 at that time.

The LSU defense also failed to duplicate its excellent defense on Clark's teammates, as Kate Martin contributed 21 points, while Sydney Affolter added 16 to support the record-breaking guard's Elite Eight explosion.

As the seconds ticked off for the Lady Tigers' failed attempt to duplicate last year's conquest of Iowa, Kim Mulkey was left contemplating on what could be the biggest blunder of her coaching career.

