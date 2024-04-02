"Tobias Harris", "Killian Hayes": NBA fans debate over which player Caitlin Clark is better than right now

Caitlin Clark has taken over basketball, and even NBA fans have acknowledged the Iowa Hawkeyes star's greatness. Clark dropped 41 points on LSU on Monday night, helping Iowa reach the Final Four again. That got some fans thinking that she might just be better than some players in the NBA.

Clark led Iowa to a 94-87 win over LSU in a rematch of last season's NCAA championship. It was a different story this time, with Clark making sure that they get revenge on the Tigers, finishing with 41 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists.

Iowa booked a ticket to the Final Four at the Rocket Morgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. They face the UConn Huskies led by Paige Bueckers, who has been having a brilliant tournament like Clark.

One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, asked fellow basketball enthusiasts about NBA players who might not be better than Caitlin Clark right now.

Several NBA players caught a stray, as it might baffle to think that Clark is better than any NBA player at the moment. Nevertheless, here are some of the best answers:

"Tobias Harris."

"Killian Hayes."

"Jalen Hood-Schifino"

Tobias Harris is a borderline All-Star, who has been the third-best player for the Sixers over the past few years. Harris is consistent, but he could've have been more than just a third option on offense.

Meanwhile, Killian Hayes is already out of the NBA after an abysmal stint with the Detroit Pistons. Hayes is still young and could improve his game in Europe. He could take the Dante Exum route, with the former lottery pick now a key role player for the Dallas Mavericks.

Finally, Jalen Hood-Schifino has been subpar for the LA Lakers. Injuries played a part in his tough rookie campaign, but he has a chance to prove himself this season and next year.

Here are other answers on X to the question about Clark:

What did Kim Mulkey say to Caitlin Clark after the game?

After the buzzer sounded, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrated their win over the defending champions LSU Tigers. Clark and LSU coach Kim Mulkey embraced after the game, whispering something to the sharpshooter's ear.

Mulkey told reporters during the postgame press conference what she said to Clark at the handshake line.

"I sure am glad you're leaving," Mulkey said. "Girl, you're something else. Never seen anything like it."

Mulkey added that Clark is a generational talent and an unguardable player. Clark is playing in the final year of her college career. She will be entering this year's WNBA draft, where she's the consensus top pick.

