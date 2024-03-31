"More than Stephen A did in HS": Fans debate over Caitlin Clark's hypothetical NBA scoring average

Caitlin Clark has been the cynosure of all eyes after her monumental run saw her become the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer. Regarded as one of the greatest players in women's college basketball history, the Iowa Hawkeyes point guard will enter the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The 22-year-old will likely be the first pick, and there have been debates on which franchise would land the young superstar. In the meantime, fans found the perfect response to a Clark-related question, and the answer involved Stephen A. Smith.

One of the questions doing the rounds on social media was the number of points Clark would average in the NBA. A response that followed was comical at best.

The answer:

More than @stephenasmith did in HS.

More responses followed on X:

Fans debated the number of points Caitlin Clark would score in the WNBA

Caitlin Clark has played 135 games in four seasons for Iowa, averaging 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists. While the numbers could be a tad lower in the WNBA, what's guaranteed are some scintillating performances.

Caitlin Clark explains decision to enter 2024 WNBA Draft

Speaking with Robin Roberts on 'Good Morning America' Caitlin Clark explained her decision to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft. She added that it was a tough call to leave Iowa behind, but she's looking forward to the next challenge.

"I think there's pros and cons to both sides, and that's what made the decision so difficult. It was almost a win-win, but at the same time, a lose-lose, because I was giving up something.

"I'm just kind of ready for the next chapter and a new challenge in my life. But, I think the reason that I decided to announce it when I did is to have that closure, especially ahead of Senior Night."

Up next for Clark and the Hawkeyes is a rematch of the game that saw the country turn their attention to the TV screens when they faced off against the LSU Tigers last season in Dallas.

The Tigers won the NCAA final 102-85, and the marquee clash was televised on ABC. The cameras will be on Angel Reese and Clark as two of the best women superstars square off against each other. It remains to be seen which one emerges victorious.