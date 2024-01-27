"That's one way to celebrate [Nick] Saban's retirement": CFB fans laugh at Auburn as Tigers catch up with SEC’s alcohol trend at the eleventh hour

Auburn University recently joined the ranks of SEC schools embracing alcohol sales at sporting events. This bold decision marked a historic shift for the university, which had previously refrained from this.

The timing of this decision, coupled with a fan's cheeky comment connecting it to Nick Saban's retirement, has sparked laughter and speculation among college football enthusiasts.

"That's one way to celebrate Saban's retirement," a fan wrote on reddit

Comment byu/SirMellencamp from discussion inCFB Expand Post

While the comment may be tongue-in-cheek, it underscores the rivalry and banter that characterizes the SEC, especially between Alabama and Auburn.

Fans on both sides couldn't resist poking fun at the timing, adding an extra layer of amusement to the already charged atmosphere. Here is how some fans reacted:

Comment byu/SirMellencamp from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/SirMellencamp from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/SirMellencamp from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/SirMellencamp from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/SirMellencamp from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/SirMellencamp from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/SirMellencamp from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/SirMellencamp from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/SirMellencamp from discussion inCFB Expand Post

The move brings the university in line with the majority of Power Five schools, where alcohol sales are a common feature.

As the Tigers embrace this trend, it remains to be seen how fans will adapt to the new game day experience, and whether it will contribute to a more spirited and enjoyable atmosphere.

Auburn Tigers' late arrival to the party

The Tigers' decision to introduce alcohol sales comes after a considerable delay compared to its SEC counterparts.

Reflecting on the move, athletic director John Cohen, in an interview with AL.com, highlighted a concern about the "lack of premium options" upon his arrival at Tigers. He noted, that this extended beyond the game to the overall experience of attending live events.

Cohen acknowledged the appeal of convenience and cost-effectiveness of watching games at home, leading to a strategic move to enhance the in-venue experience.

“We’re asking them to make time that they sometimes don’t have and come experience Auburn University. In doing that, we have to make the environment as conducive and as enjoyable an opportunity as possible," Cohen said

Cohen, who had prior experience implementing alcohol sales at Mississippi State, emphasized the positive impact such initiatives can have on crowd behavior. He also alluded to studies suggesting a decrease in behavioral issues associated with the introduction of alcohol sales.

"We have seen that actually show there is a decrease in let’s say behavioral issues with the introduction of beer. And there’s probably a variety of reasons for that," Cohen acknowledged

Auburn Athletics justified its decision by stating that, according to multiple studies, selling alcohol at athletic events can contribute to a reduction in binge drinking and alcohol-related offenses:

“After extensive research and discussion, Auburn Athletics made the decision to begin public alcohol sales at Neville Arena for the 2023-24 athletic season which will be followed by gradual roll outs at other athletic venues throughout the year ahead.”