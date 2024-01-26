WATCH: Alabama crowd taunts Tigers with "f*ck you, Auburn" chants as lights malfunction in Tuscaloosa

In the Alabama-Auburn rivalry, the bar elevated when Coleman Coliseum experienced a glitch of lights, stirring up disorder.

The charged face-off was marked by jaw-dropping court actions and sprouted from fired-up taunts between fervent followers.

Auburn supporters tried to defuse the tension by bursting into a sudden War Eagle chant, but the Alabama pupils had something else in mind.

They responded with the chant, "f*ck you, Auburn," echoing through the venue, creating an atmosphere charged with rivalry-fueled fervor.

Expand Tweet

Fuel was added to the fire by a since-deleted tweet from the Auburn basketball team chaplain. It showed the alleged off-court incident involving Crimson Tide players.

As the game paused to address the technical glitch, the halftime ceremony was entirely different from the heated exchanges on the court.

The Foy-ODK Sportsmanship Trophy, a 75-year-old symbol of sportsmanship and unity between the two universities, was rolled onto the hardwood.

Despite the charged atmosphere, Susan Foy Spratling, daughter of the trophy's late namesake, James Foy, showcased good sportsmanship on the national stage.

However, the enthusiasm for sportsmanship was not universally shared during the rivalry clash.

The intensity of the chants, the verbal jabs and even the targeting of Auburn coach Bruce Pearl with chants about his physique underscored that. For many fans, embracing the tension and rivalry is integral to their experience.

Also Read: Has Alabama basketball ever had a #1 pick in the NBA Draft? Revisiting the NBA history of Crimson Tide's first round draft prospects

Alabama triumphs amid the drama

A thrilling game took place despite the surrounding fuss and drama. Crimson Tide narrowly won, 79-75, against the high-ranked Auburn.

Mark Sears championed Alabama with his impressive 22 points and eight assists. Rylan Griffen pitched in 17 points, spurred by the energetic Coleman Coliseum fans.

Auburn's star player, Johni Broome, dominated with an impressive performance, tallying 25 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. The game featured a seesaw battle with lead changes and intense moments in the final stretch.

The victory, propelled by standout performances from Mark Sears, Rylan Griffen and Grant Nelson, marked a potential turning point for the unranked Crimson Tide team. Alabama was after a key victory against a strong rival, while Auburn looked to uphold its series of wins.

Despite setbacks like messy gameplay, mild skirmishes and turnovers, the match didn't disappoint. Outcome? The Crimson Tide barely clinched a pivotal victory, snapping Auburn's 11-win record.

Also Read: Alabama vs Auburn football history: H2H, Records, and more