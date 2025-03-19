"That's a scarrrrry scenario": Analyst gets 100% real on Bruce Pearl's Auburn facing ACC team in potential March Madness matchup 

Hoops analyst Randolph Childress expressed his thoughts on Bruce Pearl’s and Auburn’s potential matchup against an ACC team in March Madness. Speaking on an episode of "The Field of 68" on Wednesday, he gave his assessment of the possibility of the Tigers facing Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

"I’m scared to put this on paper, but imma say it,” Childress said. "I'll tell you this, if I'm Auburn, and I'm maybe facing Louisville in Lexington ... that's a scarrrrry scenario."

Childress also gave his thoughts concerning the matchup between the VCU Rams and BYU Cougars on Thursday.

“I like VCU over BYU,” Childress said. “I think BYU is the popular pick because they’re so gifted offensively, and I’d be lying if I tell you I wasn’t picking this with my heart.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bruce Pearl led the Auburn Tigers to a 28-5 record this season, finishing first in the SEC with a 15-3 mark. He has been coaching the Tigers since 2014, when he replaced Tony Barbee. He has won two SEC Tournament titles (2019 and 2024) and made an NCAA Final Four appearance in 2019.

Pearl and the Tigers will be preparing for their first-round NCAA Tournament against Alabama State on Thursday.

Bruce Pearl discusses NIL and college sports

Auburn Tigers’ Bruce Pearl shared his concerns about the NIL landscape on "The Doug Gottlieb Show" on Tuesday. He warned that the lack of regulations is creating an uneven playing field.

Ad

“All that’s happened is we have recognized finally, that these student-athletes are really of greater value than what they were ever appreciated for,” Pearl said. “Everybody else was making money except the student-athletes. That was wrong.”

Pearl argued that the NCAA was slow to adapt to the NIL idea, and with few guidelines in place, wealthier programs have a clear advantage in recruiting and retaining top talent. He pointed out some schools with the largest NIL funds, such as Ohio State and Texas, had the most success in college football this year.

“In basketball, it won’t quite mean the same because we’re not all playing by the same rules,” Pearl said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.