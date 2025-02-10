"She killed us in our place too": Tennessee HC Kim Caldwell's humble reaction to "bad job" stopping LSU player who torched Lady Vols

Kim Caldwell faced her second loss to LSU this season on Sunday, losing the contest 82-77 on the road. Tennessee did a good job restricting Aneesah Morrow's offensive production, limiting her to just 25% shooting. However, a storyline began repeating itself in the third quarter, when Kailyn Gilbert torched the Lady Vols with 14 points in under five minutes.

Gilbert finished with a game-high 23 points in just 22 minutes of action, marking her second 20+ point game against the Volunteers this year.

Kim Caldwell expressed disappointment at the lack of homework on the crafty guard in the post-game conference, commending her ability to get to her spots, make big-time shots and involve the entire Pete Maravich Assembly Center in the contest.

"Yeah, she was phenomenal today," she said. "I think we did a really bad job recognizing that and adjusting to it. She killed us in our place too. So, we play them again we gotta do a better job on her.

"She does a very good job of finding her spots, getting big shots, getting other people into the game just by getting the crowd into it really. She makes big plays, she's a good player."

21 of Kailyn Gilbert's 23 points came in the second half. She not only helped LSU maintain a close lead throughout the half but also hit multiple go-ahead baskets.

The guard posted 22 points in a game-changing performance against Kim Caldwell's roster on Jan. 9, lifting LSU past Tennessee in a close 89-87 endeavor.

On Sunday, Gilbert's hot hand began when the Lady Vols saw Aneesah Morrow and Flau'jae Johnson, LSU's scoring leaders, relegated to the bench due to foul troubles midway through the third quarter.

Kim Caldwell points out recurring issues in Tennessee's loss

Tennessee was outrebounded, dominated in the paint and struggled to get back on the open floor during its January loss to LSU. While the Lady Vols protected the basket well, they faced the same rebounding (41-37) and fast break (16-7) issues on Sunday.

"We are just not good enough to rebound with that team," Caldwell said. "We had some moments where we looked really good ... I think they're bigger than us, stronger than us, tougher than us, and they wanted it more."

Kim Caldwell's roster contained Aneesah Morrow to just six rebounds before the half but let the objective go in the final stretch as she garnered six boards in the fourth quarter alone.

Moreover, in LSU's press conference, Kim Mulkey said that her team never felt any kind of pressure from Tennessee's presses.

