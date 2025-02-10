Recapping everything Kim Mulkey said after making LSU history vs Tennessee

Kim Mulkey's No. 6 LSU beat No. 19 Tennessee 82-77 for the second time this season on Sunday. The Tigers only led by two at the end of the first quarter but increased the gap to five after the third, which they maintained throughout the last stretch.

While the Lady Vols shot better, 47.5% to 38.4%, Mulkey highlighted that the game-altering factor was the Volunteers' 19 turnovers. She also said that her team didn't feel pressured by Tennessee's press.

"The difference in the game was 13 turnovers (LSU's) - we were not affected in the least by their press and their rotation players," Mulkey said (at 6:22). "I can't remember ever turning it over ... I think the turnovers just came pretty much in the half court. ... I didn't feel like the press was a factor at all."

Kim Mulkey shared that she learned from the Jan. 9 contest against Kim Caldwell and had pre-planned to restrict the Lady Vols' offensive rebounding in Sunday's game.

"Secondary deal was don't let them kill us on the offensive boards and we battled in there, went small a lot," she said (at 6:50).

She also shared that she maneuvered to limit their shots near the basket through in-game adjustments. Tennessee outscored LSU 42-30 in the paint.

"The three ball, which hurt us in Knoxville, didn't hurt us today. What hurt us today was they were just ducking their heads and driving, and we made enough plays and kept them from getting in there when it mattered."

Kim Mulkey, known for cultivating bigs like Angel Reese and Brittney Griner, shared that she prefers a smaller lineup this season to leverage the team's experience.

She commended Sa'Myah Smith's performance, adding that the forward has improved as an overall player through the way she held herself in the frontcourt.

"I thought Sa'Myah was excellent today, I thought she grew up," she said (at 9:50).

"She got a deflection early in the game, she was altering shots, she didn't just get pushed and shoved around. She could have played probably in some of those minutes that I gave the small lineup because I just thought she grew up today."

Kim Mulkey appreciated the bench players for the win

Since LSU only won the contest by five points, Kim Mulkey pressed on her bench players' impact throughout her post-game interview. The first instance came when Kailyn Gilbert and Mjracle Sheppard faced questions about the team.

"I know you're talking about the bench," Mulkey interrupted (at 3:28). Jada Richard was pretty damn good today, she gets five minutes, and she scores fie points. ... It wasn't just KG and Mjracle, I thought Jersey (Wolfenbarger) got some rebounds.

"There was something about everyone that came off that bench that did something good today and it shows right here, you only won by what? five? Jada doesn't hit those five points, might not win the ball game."

Even though every player couldn't impact scoring, LSU's bench produced 36 points, which is one of the biggest figure coming from the second-unit players.

