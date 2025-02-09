Kim Mulkey delighted as UConn loses to Tennessee, looks forward to LSU rematch on Super Bowl Sunday vs Lady Vols

Super Bowl LIX isn't the only game on the agenda for coach Kim Mulkey on Sunday, as her LSU Tigers will also face the Tennessee Lady Volunteers before that NFL title game. Mulkey shared her thoughts about that showdown with the Lady Vols when she spoke to the media following LSU's 71-60 win over Missouri on Thursday night.

A reporter asked Mulkey in the postgame press conference what she was looking forward to seeing in that SEC rematch against Tennessee. The question drew some laughs from Mulkey, who said that the reporter couldn't let her enjoy the win against Missouri.

Mulkey opened her response by asking the LSU season-ticket holders who are going to the Super Bowl in New Orleans to give their tickets for the Tennessee game to those who can watch the contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mulkey believes the Tigers will need all the support they can get for them to beat the in-form Lady Vols.

"That would be my first thought because Tennessee is very good," Mulkey said (9:38). "Tennessee plays a style like none other. I’ve never coached against anybody that plays that style."

Kim Mulkey then shared her delight with Tennessee recording an 80-76 upset win over the No. 5 UConn Huskies ahead of their clash.

"I would imagine beating UConn, that's good for the SEC. Obviously, I love that. But I would think they're coming in sky-high," she said.

"It went down to the wire when we played them at Tennessee earlier in the year and I would imagine it’s going to be another good game," she added.

LSU defeated Tennessee 89-87 in their previous meeting on Jan. 9. Kailyn Gilbert was the hero for the Tigers in that contest, scoring the game-winning layup with one second remaining.

Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams deliver for Kim Mulkey in LSU's win over Missouri

Kim Mulkey and the No. 6 LSU Tigers will head into their clash against the No. 19 Tennessee Lady Vols with momentum on their side after beating the Missouri Tigers 71-60. They have now won four consecutive games since losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Jan. 24.

LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a call against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of their game at Mizzou Arena. Photo: Imagn

Flau'jae Johnson led the Tigers in their latest victory, scoring a game-high 19 points and grabbing seven rebounds. She shot 6-for-12 from the field, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. Mikaylah Williams added 16 points and five assists for the Tigers, who improved their record to 24-1.

